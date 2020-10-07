Amazon India Launches Train Ticket Booking Service

Amazon has launched the train ticket booking service in partnership with IRCTC and is also offering cashbacks on ticket bookings. Cancellation of tickets is also possible through the Amazon app.

Amazon India is now launching train ticket booking service in India, partnering with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Amazon says that the feature is currently only available on the website and the Android app.

Amazon is showing off features like Zero payment gateway and service charges. Amazon is also offering cashbacks which will be applied automatically at the time of payment. According to the company, the payment service is instant with 1-click.

You can get refunds in your Amazon Pay Balance instantly. There's also an Auto-fill service which will save the traveler data for further payments.

The cashback offer is applicable only on first train ticket booking on Amazon. The amount of cashback that you’ll receive will depend on the booking amount and 'Prime membership' status as per the details below. Prime members will Get flat 12% back, up to Rs 120 and Non-Prime Members will Get flat 10% back, up to Rs 100.

Customers will be able to fill in their desired departure date and destination and will have multiple payment options like credit card, debit card, Amazon pay balance, etc. If not sure, customers will also be able to cancel their booking by going into the 'My Orders' section.

After booking, customers can check their PNR status, download tickets or cancel them later on. And as said above, if you use Amazon Pay Balance as the payment method, you can get an instant refund in case of cancelation.