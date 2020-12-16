Advertisement

Amazon India launches Saathi Peer-mentorship program

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2020 5:09 pm

Latest News

Amazon Saathi enables sellers on Amazon and SMBs across India to get access to a wealth of content presented by experienced sellers on the marketplace.
Advertisement

Amazon India announced the launch of Amazon Saathi – a peer mentorship program designed for its sellers to exchange knowledge and share best practices.

 

Amazon Saathi enables sellers on Amazon and SMBs across India to get access to a wealth of content presented by experienced sellers on the marketplace. Established Amazon sellers can engage with over 7 lakh sellers to share their learnings and experiences of operating an online business, and help the seller community to scale their businesses on Amazon.

Advertisement

 

As part of the launch, Amazon will host ‘Amazon Saathi: Meet & Greet 2020’ – a two-day virtual event on December 16 and 17, 2020. These sessions will be held in English on 16th December 2020 and in Hindi on 17th December 2020 to enable sellers to converse in their preferred language. The event will be inaugurated by Kunal Kapoor, co-founder, Ketto to share his learnings from the perspective of a fellow entrepreneur, in a fireside chat on the ‘Key takeaways for businesses in a post-COVID era’. The event will focus on a ‘speed-mentoring’ format which will enable SMBs to virtually interact with Amazon Saathi mentors over the 2 days.

 

Any seller who is interested in volunteering to mentor other sellers on Amazon can apply to become a Saathi on the Amazon Saathi website. The selected sellers can share their experience as a successful digital entrepreneur with other sellers. These Saathi sellers who volunteer to mentor their peers do not receive any financial incentive and are primarily focused on sharing knowledge for the benefit of the overall community.

 

Over the last eight months, Amazon ran a pilot with over 50 active Saathi mentors who have interacted with over 41,000 aspiring and existing entrepreneurs across India, resulting in enthusiastic responses & feedback shared by their fellow peers. During the pilot, Amazon leveraged online events & hangouts, blogs articles and social media communities to bring insightful content in English and other Indian languages across various topics to help sellers learn the nuances of online selling accelerate their business. Amazon trained and coached the seller mentors on writing, speaking and presentation skills to help them mentor the seller community.


Pranav Bhasin, Director MSME & Seller Experience, Amazon India said, “We remain committed to enable every motivated seller to reach customers across India and the world, and our approach from Day 1 has been centered on what our sellers need. We are launching Amazon Saathi after a lot of research and feedback from sellers on having a platform for knowledge sharing and networking amongst them. Amazon Saathi brings over 7 lakh sellers on Amazon.in together as a community, where new and existing sellers can lean on their peers for guidance, and share from their experiences to accelerate their business growth on Amazon.”

Samsung Galaxy M02s spotted on Google Play supported devices list

Oppo A15s launched in India for Rs 11,490

Instagram Lite app, Born on Instagram 2.0 announced at the Facebook Fuel for India event

KENT ALPS PLUS Air Purifier with UV disinfection launched in India

Sharp announces its Smart Office and Smart Home Solutions for 2021

U&i Rocky Wireless Earphone launched in India for Rs 2,999

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google services global outage blamed on an authentication system error

Google servers suffer major outage: Google Drive, YouTube, other services down globally

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies