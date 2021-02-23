Amazon India and Mahindra Electric announce an electric vehicle partnership

Under the partnership, Amazon India and Mahindra Electric has deployed about 100 Mahindra Treo Zor vehicles in seven cities so far including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow with Amazon India’s network of Delivery Service Partners.

Amazon India has today announced its partnership with Mahindra Electric to further strengthen its commitment towards electric mobility in the country.



In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025 in India. These EVs are in addition to the global commitment of 100,000 electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon.



Under the partnership, Amazon India and Mahindra Electric has deployed about 100 Mahindra Treo Zor vehicles in seven cities so far including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow with Amazon India’s network of Delivery Service Partners. Significant progress in the Indian e-mobility industry in the last few years has led to advanced technology, and superior motor and battery components.



In addition, the government’s focus to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country with awareness campaigns such as ‘Go Electric’, and steps towards setting up of charging infrastructure with the FAME 2 policy has helped the company accelerate and chart its vision for EVs in India. The inclusion of these electric vehicles in Amazon India’s fleet also complements the Government of India’s focus on electric mobility and ‘Make in India’ EVs for a sustainable AtmaNirbhar Bharat.



The Mahindra Treo Zor was launched in October 2020 and provides an advanced Lithium-ion Battery and ease of charging, making it easy for delivery partners to charge the vehicles in various locations. Mahindra Treo Zor has been designed and developed in India and offers best-in-industry performance. Additionally, it features drive by wire technology for a fatigue free driving experience, reduced loading and unloading time and offers longest-in-industry wheelbase making the overall extremely safe and stable.



Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India said “Clean mobility powered by clean energy is an important element in the action to prevent climate change. The partnership between Amazon India and Mahindra Electric is a welcome step which reaffirms India’s significant progress in the e-mobility industry and highlights the role of auto makers and e-commerce companies to achieve our environmental sustainability goals. We are confident that the government’s efforts to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, and steps taken towards setting up of infrastructure backed by policy measures will help more companies adopt e-mobility. India’s dynamic public-and private-sector leadership, entrepreneurial culture, ability to build world-class infrastructure, and a unique confluence of IT and manufacturing skills will enable us to take global leadership position in advanced mobility solutions.”