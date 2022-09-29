Amazon Fire TV Cube 3rd Gen, Voice Remote Pro, new Echo devices unveiled: Things to know

Amazon held a new hardware event virtually where it announced a bunch of new Alexa enabled devices including new Echo dot devices, Echo studio, Kindle Scribe, Fire TV Omni QLED TV series, Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation, an Alexa Voice Remote Pro and a lot more. Check out the details about every new product launched at the Amazon hardware event in this article below.

Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Dot Kids, Echo Auto

The all-new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock are Amazon’s most powerful Echo devices. The redesigned audio architecture features a custom full-range driver and the highest excursion speaker of any Echo Dot, helping it to deliver clear vocals and up to double the bass of the previous generation—all within the same compact, spherical form factor.

Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock have new sensors that enable more contextual Alexa experiences—like the ability to ask Alexa to automatically turn on your smart fan when it gets too warm inside. They are powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, enabling faster responses for tap gestures, ultrasound motion detection, and on-device execution for some of the most common requests to Alexa.

Additionally, Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock feature eero Built-in, which helps them to serve as eero mesh wifi extenders and improve Wi-Fi coverage in your home. After account linking, eero Built-in can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing eero mesh wifi network. eero Built-in will roll out to 4th Gen Echo on October 20. 4th Gen Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock will also receive over-the-air updates to receive eero Built-in functionality in the coming months.

As for the Echo Dot Kids, it now features the new Owl and Dragon designs and will soon feature new Alexa voices for Amazon Kids+ subscribers. Kids can hear greetings, jokes, facts, songs, and more from the perspective of an Owl or Dragon, transforming Alexa into a fun, immersive experience. Echo Dot Kids comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, the only kid-focused content service that gives families access to thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, Audible books, songs, and Alexa skills.

Next, Echo Studio is getting spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension for an even better audio experience. The spatial audio tech “mirrors the performance of a hi-fi stereo system, so vocal performances are more present in the center, while the stereo panned instruments are better defined on the side, creating a more immersive sound experience that reproduces the artist’s intent”, says Amazon.

Along with Echo Studio, this spatial audio processing technology is available on Echo Show 15 and will roll out to other compatible Echo devices in the future. Amazon further confirms that these upgrades are in addition to Echo Studio’s existing support for both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

Lastly, Echo Auto is a new Alexa-enabled Echo device for your car. It comes in a new, slimmer design and includes a new adhesive mount for more placement flexibility in your car. The device is built with five microphones designed to hear your requests over music, the air conditioner, and road noise. With Echo Auto, you can ask Alexa in your car to listen to music, make calls, and even get roadside assistance hands-free when you run into vehicle trouble.

Echo Dot is available in Deep-Sea Blue, as well as Charcoal and Glacier White for $49.99 (approx Rs 4,000). Echo Dot with Clock is available in Cloud Blue, and the original Glacier White for $59.99 (approx Rs 4,900). Echo Dot Kids is available in all-new Owl and Dragon designs for $59.99. Echo Studio is available for $199.99 (approx Rs 16,300) in new Glacier White and Charcoal. Preorders for these devices start today while they begin shipping next month. Echo Auto will be available for $54.99 (approx Rs 4,500).

Amazon Halo Rise

The Amazon Halo Rise is a new, multi-purpose bedside tracker dedicated to helping improve your sleep. Amazon has equipped the Halo Rise with contactless, low-energy sensor technology and machine learning to accurately sense respiration and movement patterns to determine your sleep stages throughout the night.

After you wake, you’ll receive a detailed sleep summary, including a graph showing time spent in each sleep phase—REM, light, and deep sleep—along with a sleep score and information about your sleep environment. The Halo Rise also integrates with the Amazon Halo app, which provides science-backed recommendations on how to optimize the room’s sleep environment.

It also includes a digital clock, a semi-circle of powerful 300 lux LEDs that form the wake-up light, a small alarm speaker, environmental sensors, and buttons to activate a set of features. Those features include adjusting the light’s brightness for reading, starting a sunset simulation, and snoozing your alarm.

Halo Rise is priced at $139.99 (approx Rs 11,400) and will be available for customers in the U.S. It comes with six months of Halo membership for access to even more health and wellness-enhancing features. Halo Rise will start shipping later this year.

Kindle Scribe

A new Kindle device has been launched by Amazon, called Kindle Scribe. Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300 pixels per inch (ppi), a Paperwhite display and an included pen that never needs charging. “The front-lit and glare-free display feel like reading and writing on paper, with crisp text and ample space for larger fonts, images, charts, and documents”, says Amazon.

The glare-free display has been engineered in a way to give you the feel and flow of pen on paper. The large, high-resolution, Paperwhite display also provides room for reading and taking notes, enhances the beauty of images, illustrations, and graphics, and provides easy-to-adjust margins. Moreover, from early 2023, you will be able to send documents to Kindle Scribe directly from Microsoft Word.

Priced at $339 (approx Rs 27,700) and available in Tungsten with options for 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB of storage, Kindle Scribe comes with a battery-free Basic Pen or Premium Pen, which includes an eraser and customizable shortcut button. New leather, premium leather, and fabric covers, which can be folded to support Kindle Scribe at different reading angles, will be available in a variety of colours.

Fire TV Omni QLED TV series

Amazon has also introduced the Fire TV Omni QLED Series—a new addition to the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and the first-ever TV lineup to feature the new Fire TV Ambient Experience. The Omni QLED Series features a new stunning 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display with the full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, plus support for both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

Plus, with hands-free Alexa, you can find apps, discover shows, manage playback, and control the entire Ambient Experience using your voice. The Omni QLED Series is available for pre-order starting today and will ship in the coming weeks. The Fire TV Omni QLED Series will be available in 65” for $799.99 (approx Rs 65,400) and 75” for $1,099.99 (approx Rs 90,000). All TVs will be available in the U.S. and Canada at Amazon and Best Buy.

The Omni QLED Series offers the latest in picture quality formats to provide the best viewing experience with built-in support for HDR10+, HLG, and, for the first time on Fire TV, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. A new Adaptive Brightness feature also uses the Omni QLED Series’ ambient light sensor to dynamically change brightness levels, providing optimal contrast across content sources, formats, and lighting conditions.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation), Alexa Voice Remote Pro

The third generation of Fire TV Cube comes with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that makes it 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The processor increases app launch speeds. Fire TV Cube can be controlled entirely hands-free with Alexa and includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. Plus, it offers a range of new features, including an HDMI input port, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Super Resolution Upscaling.

As this Fire TV Cube includes an HDMI input port, it gives customers the flexibility to bring their entertainment devices together by directly connecting compatible cable boxes, Blu-ray players, and more devices. Further, Fire TV Cube supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), allowing customers to directly connect to compatible Bluetooth hearing aids.

As for the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro introduces a Remote Finder feature to help customers find misplaced remotes more easily. One can say, “Alexa, find my remote” or use the dedicated Remote Finder button in Fire TV app, and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s built-in speaker will emit an audible ring.

Then there are two new customisable buttons through which you can personalize your remote by programming these buttons to create one-touch shortcuts to your favourite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do. Alexa Voice Remote Pro also includes motion-activated backlighting that automatically illuminates the buttons when the remote is picked up in low-light settings. Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

The Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation) is available for pre-order today in the United States for $139.99 (approx Rs 11,400). Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for pre-order today on Amazon.com for $34.99 (approx Rs 2,800) in the United States.

Both the products are also coming to India soon. The all-new Fire TV Cube to will retail for Rs 13,999 while the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is already available for pre-order today on Amazon India for Rs 2,499.

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, Blink Mini Pan Tilt

Amazon also introduced additions to the Blink family of devices—the new Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and the new Blink Mini Pan Tilt. At $99.99 (approx Rs 8,100), the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera includes a smart security camera and LED lighting in a streamlined design. It has Amazon’s AZ2 silicon to process videos without going to the cloud.

Further, the Blink Mini Pan Tilt is a new mount that works with Blink Mini to enable you to see a wider field of view and remotely pan and tilt to follow motion. Blink Mini Pan Tilt is available for pre-order today in the U.S. and Canada as a bundle with the camera for $59.99 (approx Rs 4,900) or as a mount only for $29.99 (approx Rs 2,400).

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

The new security camera features 1080p HDR video, 3D motion detection, customizable motion zones, and more. It can even track movement, showing a mapped trail through the camera’s Bird’s Eye View. Furthermore, the camera can run independently without any wires through a rechargeable battery or an added solar panel. A plug-in option will also be available. The base model is now available for pre-order for $229.99 (approx Rs 18,800) and will be available on October 26.