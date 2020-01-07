Amazon Echo Auto launched in India for Rs 4,999

The device comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from January 15. It is available for pre-order starting from today.

Amazon has today announced the launch of its latest member in its Echo series with Echo Auto. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from January 15. It is available for pre-order starting from today.

The latest Echo Auto is an easy way to bring Alexa to one’s car. The Echo Auto can be plugged into the car’s 12V charging socket or via USB port. The device can be connected to the car stereo system via 3.5mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth. Users then need to connect it through Alexa app from the smartphone and once the connection is established, it uses the existing data plan to stream music, make calls or send message to contacts and more.

The Echo Auto comes eight-microphone array that helps the customers to talk to over music, A/C, and road noise. One simply ask Alexa to hear morning news, listen to an Audible book, ask for nearest coffee shops, petrol pumps, answer questions, add items to the To-Do list, and more.

One can also stream music from Amazon Prime, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana and Hungama Music. One can also make Make hands-free calls to any family, friend or office contact saved on the smartphone. Android phone users can also send text messages. Echo Auto connects to the phone and defaults to its mobile network for calls and text messages to contacts saved in the phone's address book. It will use mobile data for Drop-in and making announcements on other Echo devices.

Interestingly, Echo Auto uses the default navigation app on the smartphone and its data plan to provide directions. To ask Alexa to navigate to home or work, go to ‘Your Locations’ in the Alexa app settings and add the addresses. To update or check the default navigation app, visit the Traffic section in Alexa App.with an eight-microphone array designed for in-car acoustics and speech recognition technology, Alexa can now hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.

“Customers in India tell us they want to take Alexa with them everywhere they go, and we’re delighted to offer them an easy way to add Alexa to the car they already own”, said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India. “Enjoy ad-free music with no breaks or RJ talks, listen to that unfinished audiobook on-the-go, or make calls without the distraction of looking at your smartphone by using simple voice commands. We cannot wait to see how customers in India take Alexa on the road.”