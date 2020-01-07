  • 12:06 Jan 07, 2020

Advertisement

Amazon Echo Auto launched in India for Rs 4,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 10:53 am

Latest News

The device comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from January 15. It is available for pre-order starting from today.
Advertisement

Amazon has today announced the launch of its latest member in its Echo series with Echo Auto. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from January 15. It is available for pre-order starting from today.

 

The latest Echo Auto is an easy way to bring Alexa to one’s car. The Echo Auto can be plugged into the car’s 12V charging socket or via USB port. The device can be connected to the car stereo system via 3.5mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth. Users then need to connect it through Alexa app from the smartphone and once the connection is established, it uses the existing data plan to stream music, make calls or send message to contacts and more. 

 

amazon echo auto

Advertisement

 

The Echo Auto comes eight-microphone array that helps the customers to talk to over music, A/C, and road noise. One simply ask Alexa to hear morning news, listen to an Audible book, ask for nearest coffee shops, petrol pumps, answer questions, add items to the To-Do list, and more.

 

One can also stream music from Amazon Prime, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana and Hungama Music. One can also make Make hands-free calls to any family, friend or office contact saved on the smartphone. Android phone users can also send text messages. Echo Auto connects to the phone and defaults to its mobile network for calls and text messages to contacts saved in the phone's address book. It will use mobile data for Drop-in and making announcements on other Echo devices.

 

Interestingly, Echo Auto uses the default navigation app on the smartphone and its data plan to provide directions. To ask Alexa to navigate to home or work, go to ‘Your Locations’ in the Alexa app settings and add the addresses. To update or check the default navigation app, visit the Traffic section in Alexa App.with an eight-microphone array designed for in-car acoustics and speech recognition technology, Alexa can now hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.

 

“Customers in India tell us they want to take Alexa with them everywhere they go, and we’re delighted to offer them an easy way to add Alexa to the car they already own”, said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India. “Enjoy ad-free music with no breaks or RJ talks, listen to that unfinished audiobook on-the-go, or make calls without the distraction of looking at your smartphone by using simple voice commands. We cannot wait to see how customers in India take Alexa on the road.”

 

Amazon launches Echo Flex, Echo Show 8, Echo Buds, Echo Frames, Echo Loop, Echo Glow, Smart Oven

Amazon launches Echo Flex in India for Rs 2,999

Amazon Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition launched in India

Latest News from Amazon

You might like this

Tags: Amazon Echo Auto Amazon Echo Auto launch Amazon Echo Auto features Amazon Echo Auto Alexa Amazon Echo Auto price Amazon Echo Auto specs Amazon Alexa Amazon India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Toreto launches Bash portable Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1799

Sony WI-1000XM2 in-ear wireless noise cancellation headphones launched in India

Claw launches STAG Superb Plus Turntable with built-in speakers for Rs 8990

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies