Amazon announces Prime Video channels

Amazon today announced the launch of Prime Video Channels in India. Prime Video Channels will launch starting 24th September. Prime Video Channels will provide Prime members with a seamless experience and access to a distinctive slate of content from a diverse set of popular video streaming services.

Addressing customers’ need for an enhanced entertainment experience, simplified discovery and frictionless payments, channels, acting as an intermediary, will allow Prime members the option for add-on subscriptions of popular OTT services.

Via these channels, users will be able to stream the respective OTT platform’s content on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India. At launch, Channels will give Prime members the option to watch global and local content including thousands of shows, movies, reality TV, documentaries etc., from eight streaming services.

These services include discovery+, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, manoramaMAX, and ShortsTV. Each of them will be accessible with respective add-on subscriptions. Customers therefore will need to pay only for the service they choose. At launch, Prime members can enjoy a special introductory annual subscription offer made available by the OTT channel partners.

Benefits of Prime Video Channels

Customers will no longer have to juggle between multiple usernames, passwords and billing due dates. With Prime Video Channels, all premium content subscriptions are managed within a single destination – Prime Video apps and website.

Customers can also take advantage of IMDb’s X-Ray feature and a single consolidated watch list and download library for offline viewing. Subscribers can also manage data consumption and much more across all their premium channel subscriptions.

Prime members will be able to subscribe to Channels offering programming in local Indian languages such as Bengali with hoichoi and Malayalam with manoramaMAX.

Pricing

Discovery+ is being offered at Rs 299/year and customers can avail of a 25% discount as a launch offer. Docubay will be available at a price of Rs 499/year. At launch, DocuBay is offering a 50% special discount on its original pricing of Rs 999 for Prime members on annual subscriptions.

Eros Now comes at a price of Rs 299/year, Hoichoi at Rs 599/year, Lionsgate at Rs 699/year, ManoramaMAX at Rs 699/year and finally, MUBI and shortsTV come at Rs 1999/year and Rs 299/year respectively.