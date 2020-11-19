Advertisement

Amazon Alexa now available in Hindi on FireTV devices, Alexa Routines arrive on FireTV

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 12:48 pm

Alexa on FireTV devices now supports Hindi language for conversation and other actions. Amazon also expands support for Alexa Routines on FireTV devices starting today.
Amazon is now adding support for Hindi language in FireTV devices for Alexa. Which means, starting today, you can converse with Alexa in Hindi language on the FireTV devices. 

 

The experience includes Hindi interactions for Alexa on Fire TV, local knowledge & information, hundreds of skills and more in Hindi. Users who choose Hindi as their device language will also see Fire TV rows and menus in Hindi. Hindi language support will be available starting today on all Fire TV devices in India.

 

Customers can switch to Hindi through their Alexa Voice Remote by navigating to the Fire TV language settings by clicking Settings -> Device Options -> Device Language. New Fire TV customers can select Hindi while setting up their device right out of the box. 

 

At launch, users can explore Alexa in Hindi for music, knowledge, personality, smart home, timers and alarms, weather, news, local search, hundreds of skills, and more. You can say, 

 

  1. "नए हिंदी गाने चलाओ”

  2. "भारत के प्रधान मंत्री कौन हैं?"

  3. "Bangalore का मौसम दिखाओ"

 

…and much more. 

 

Alexa Routines now available on FireTV 

 

In addition to this, Amazon is also expanding Alexa Routines by making it available on Fire TV devices in India starting today. Alexa Routines is an Alexa feature designed to make users’ day-to-day lives easier by bundling Alexa and smart home features together. 

 

Using the Alexa app, users can set up Routines selecting actions such as powering their TV on or off, opening a specific app, playing specific content, and pausing or resuming content, in addition to other actions on their Alexa-enabled and smart home devices, such as turning on the light or changing the AC temperature.

 

For example, customers can create an Alexa Routine so that when someone in their household says, “Alexa, I’m getting a snack,” Alexa will pause their Fire TV content and turn on their smart lights. Customers can also create a Routine so that when someone says “Alexa, I’m back,” Alexa can say “OK – now back to your show,” turn off their smart lights, and resume playing content.

 

Customers can also create a Routine so that when they say “Alexa, time for bed,” Alexa will turn off their TV and begin dimming their smart lights. As per Amazon, these are just a few examples of Routines which you can currently create while you can create much more. 

