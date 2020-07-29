Amazon Alexa gets update home screen with new update

The company has revealed that the update will give customers access to frequently-used app features directly from the home screen.

Amazon has started rolling out a new update to its Alexa application with a new home screen with updated navigation and more. The update is coming to iOS and Android.

The company has revealed that the update will give customers access to frequently-used app features directly from the home screen. The update also brings a simplified layout so that they can find out everything from the home screen. The app will also provide personalised suggestions including accessing reminders or listening to an Audible Book.

Customers will now see the Alexa button at the top of the home screen to make it easier to immediately find Alexa and start talking. Customers can also still enable a hands-free Alexa experience, where they can just say “Alexa” whenever the app is open on the screen.

New customers will see suggestions to get started with Alexa, to play songs from Amazon Music or to manage their shopping list. Furthermore, one can now select “More” on the bottom navigation bar to bring up app-wide features such as Reminders, Routines, Skills, Settings, and more.

“We are rolling out this update worldwide over the next month, and we expect all existing app customers to have access to the update by late-August. New customers can download the Alexa app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store,” the company said in a statement.