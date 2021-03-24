Amazfit T-Rex Pro rugged smartwatch launched in India

Amazfit T-Rex Pro is available in three vibrant colours, Meteorite Black, Desert Grey and Steel Blue.

Huami’s Amazfit brand has launched the T-Rex Pro smartwatch in India. Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be available on Amazon as well as on the official online store. The “Notify Me” option for customers on Amazon will be available from 24th March, 2020.

As per the company, Amazfit T-Rex Pro is considered the most affordable Military Certified Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Under these, the smartwatch is made to T-Rex withstand Extreme Temperature and conditions from 70C heat to -40 cold along with 240Hrs of humidity, 96 Hrs of Salt spray, shock resistance and many more.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen (360x360 pixels) with 3D Corning Gorilla glass, anti-fingerprint coating with an attractive angular design. It comes with a silicone strap. The watch also comes with more than 100 sports modes and runs on Amazfit’s RTOS. It is compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later, iOS 10.0 or later.

It comes with SomnusCare, BioTracker 2 PPG, and OxygenBeats. SomnusCare monitors your total sleep, deep sleep, light sleep, REM understand your sleep patterns. It tracks your naps of more than 20 minutes. BioTracker 2nd generation PPG optical sensor provides high-precision 24/7 continuous heart rate measurement with resting heart rate, heart rate zones and high heart rate warning. OxygenBeats measures the oxygen level in your blood when you start feeling unwell, reminding you to test while automatically detecting the altitude level changes.

The watch has 10 ATM water resistant design. There a 390mAh battery that can last up to 18 days on typical usage and up to 40 hours on GPS mode. Even after the heavy usage of the watch, no charging is required for 9 days.

Get all your notifications, including text messages, calls, scheduled alarms and events on your T-Rex Pro. It can also easily control music playback on your mobile phone via Bluetooth to enjoy your favourite playlists.