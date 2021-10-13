Amazfit Powerbuds Pro true wireless headsets announced

Amazfit has launched the PowerBuds Pro in China. The earbuds come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor. Let’s take a look at the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro price, specs, features, and other details.

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro comes at a price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700). They are available to purchase via the official website and comes in a sole White colour option. However, there’s no word on availability in India.

Amazfit Powerbuds Pro Specifications

The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro feature adaptive multi-scenario active noise cancellation of up to 40dB. The noise cancellation allows you to block noise from oustside. Additionally, an adaptive mode automatically adjusts noise cancellation according to your surroundings.

The TWS earphones come with IP55 water and dust resistance rating. They are safe from dust, rain, and sweat, keeping you free from worry during workouts. They also come with a built-in PPG heart rate sensor to monitor your heart rate during workouts. It can also track running and show relevant stats on the Zepp Health App.

The earbuds are loaded with 510mAh battery and it comes with a charging case. The company claims that the 68mAh battery on the earbuds offers up to 9 hours with ANC turned off and up to 5 hours and 45 minutes with ANC turned off. With the charging case, users will get a total playback time of up to 30 hours with ANC off and up to 19 hours with ANC on. They can be fully charged in 2 and half hours.

They connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and can connect with smartphones running with atleast Android 5.0 for Android smartphone users. iPhone users need to have their devices with iOS 10 or later to connect to the earbuds. Lastly, featuring touch controls on both buds, you can easily control your music tracks, voice calls or voice assistants with just the touch of your finger.