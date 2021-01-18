Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches launched in India

The Amazfit GTS 2e comes in Matcha Green, Obsidian Black, and Slate Grey colours. The Amazfit GTR 2e comes in Lilac Purple, Moss Green, and Obsidian Black colours Green colour options.

Advertisement

Amazfit has today announced the launch of two new models from their GT2 Series, the GTR 2e and GTS 2e in India. Both the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e are priced at Rs 9,999 each and are available for purchase from the company's official website.





The Amazfit GTS 2e comes in Matcha Green, Obsidian Black, and Slate Grey colours. The Amazfit GTR 2e comes in Lilac Purple, Moss Green, and Obsidian Black colours Green colour options.





Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e specifications, features





The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e feature a 2.5D Bezel-less design. The GTS 2e features a rotatable, 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels and 341ppi pixel density. It comes with glass vacuum coating, aluminum alloy body and matt frosted bottom case. The Amazfit GTR 2e features rotatable 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, Glass vacuum coating and Aluminum alloy body







Both the smartwatch come with sleep and activity tracking, blood oxygen monitoring feature and BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. They support PAI health assessment system, 90+ sports modes with intelligent recognition of 6 sports modes.







They have 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, the ability to store music, and support for receiving calls. Both come with 5ATM certification, which means they are waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters.



The smartwatch uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and the sensors include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor. They come with support for Android and iOS devices.





The Amazfit GTS 2e packs 246mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, up to 24 days battery life in basic watch mode. The dimensions are 42.8 x 35.6 x 9.85mm and the weight is 25grams (without strap).





Advertisement

The Amazfit GTR 2e offers 471mAh battery with up to 24 days battery life, up to 45 days battery life in basic watch mode. The dimensions are 46.4×46.4×10.8mm and the weight is 32grams (without strap).