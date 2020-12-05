Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 and GTS 2 mini to launch in India this month, GTR 2 launch set for Dec 17

The Amazfit GTR 2 will launch first on December 17 and will be sold on Flipkart and Amazfit India website.

Huami has announced that it will launch Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 and GTS 2 mini smartwatches in India this December. The GTR 2 will launch first on December 17 and will be sold on Flipkart and Amazfit India website. The other two models will be available in the following weeks.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini was recently launched in China while the Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2 were unveiled globally in October this year.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is priced at 999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 10,800) for the Sports variant and at 1,099 Yuan (approx. Rs. 11,900) for the Classic variant. Amazfit GTS 2 is priced at CNY 999 (approx. Rs. 10,800).

The Amazfit GTR 2 comes in Obsidian Black colour. The Amazfit GTS 2 comes in Obsidian Black, Dolphin Gray and Gold colours.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is priced at 699 yuan (Rs 7,850 approx.) and comes in Deep Pine Green, Rose Pink and Obsidian Black colours.

Amazfit GTR 2 Specifications



The Amazfit GTR 2 features 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and Gup to 450 nits brightness, scratch resistant diamond-like carbon coating. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Amazfit GTR 2 comes with 5ATM certification, which means it is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters. The smartwatch is fuelled by a 471mAh battery. The company claims that it will offer up to 14 days battery life, up to 38 days battery life in basic watch mode. It also has support to answer phone calls.



The smartwatch features a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. It also comes with OxygenBeats, which uses the SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen level. It also packs a bunch of sensors that include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor.











Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. It offers 4GB of internal storage that allows users to store up to 600 music tracks.





Amazfit GTS 2 Specifications





The Amazfit GTS 2 offers a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels, 341ppi pixel density and scratch resistant diamond-like carbon coating. It also has support for Android and iOS devices. The watch also comes with 5ATM (50m) water resistance, ideal for swimming and light snorkelling.

The Amazfit GTS 2 comes with a 12-Sport Mode tracking alongside sleep and activity tracking. Amazfit GTS 2 has the same blood oxygen monitoring features as the GTR 2. In terms of sensors, the watch features Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor.





The smartwatch is backed up by a 246mAh battery which can last to up to 7 days battery life, up to 20 days battery life in long battery life mode. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The smartwatch has 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, the ability to store music, and support for receiving calls.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini Specifications



The Amazfit GTS 2 mini offers a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 354 x 306 pixels and 301ppi pixel density. It also packs a bunch of sensors that include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor.



The Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with a more than 70 Sport Mode tracking alongside in-depth sleep and activity tracking. The smartwatch features a BioTracker, 2PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor. It has support for Android and iOS devices.



The smartwatch is backed up by a 220mAh battery which can last to up to 14 days of battery life with typical use and up to 21 days of battery life in long battery life mode. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The watch also comes with 5ATM (50m) water resistance.