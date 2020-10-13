Amazfit Bip U launched in India for Rs 3,499 with 1.43-inch colour touch display, 60+ sports modes

The Amazfit Bip U will be available at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 from Amazon.in from October 16.

Amazfit has launched its new smartwatch in India. Dubbed as Amazfit Bip U, the smartwatch will be sold on Amazon.in as well as Amazfit India website.

The Amazfit Bip U will be available at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 from Amazon.in from October 16 otherwise the smartwatch has been priced at Rs 5,999.

Amazfit Bip U specifications





Amazfit Bip U features a 1.43-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320 x 320 and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection with anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch offers more than 50 watch faces according to your mood as well as the outfit, and you can customize or change the watch face easily via Amazfit’s app.

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above. The wearable offers 60+ sports modes and features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, blood oxygen level sensor, menstrual cycle tracker.

The Amazfit Bip U is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. Amazfit Bip U packs a 325mAh battery that takes 2 hours to fully charge. It claims to last up to nine days on a single charge.



The smartwatch runs on RTOS operating system and uses the Zepp app (formerly known as Amazfit App) to interact with the connected device. It comes with BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor and 6-axis acceleration sensor. It has features like Smart Notifications for call/text, calendar, email, and other smartphone apps.



Amazfit Bip U also integrates Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness. The measures 40.9 x 35.3 x 11.4mm and it weighs 31 grams.