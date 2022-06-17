Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro launched globally, to launch in India soon

Amazfit has launched the new Bip 3 series smartwatches globally and the devices have now been confirmed to launch in India as well. They come as successors to the Bip U series of devices, which were introduced back in 2020. The new Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro come with colour displays and offer a long battery life.

The Amazfit Bip 3 has been priced at $59.99 (approx Rs 4,700) while the Bip 3 Pro will set the buyers by $69.99 (approx Rs 5,500). They are already available to buy globally in Black, Pink, and Blue colour variants. The Amazfit BIP 3 series has already been listed on Amazon as a coming soon product so it should soon launch in the country.

Amazfit Bip 3 Series Specifications, Features

The Amazfit Bip 3 and the Bip 3 Pro have almost identical specifications except for one which is GPS. Where the the Bip 3 Pro has active GPS functionality onboard with 4-satellite positioning system, the Bip 3 uses the mobile device’s GPS to which it is connected to. The smartwatches have a 1.69-inch color display covered with 2.5D tempered glass and 240 x 280 pixels resolution.

Read More: Amazfit launches a new Limited Edition of GTR 3 Pro

The Bip 3 series smartwatches have Bluetooth 5.0 LE and are compatible with devices running Android 7.0 or higher and iOS 12.0 and above. Users get a claimed battery life of up to 14 days with regular usage and up to 7 days with heavy use. Further, these smartwatches are 5ATM certified for water and dust resistance, making them suitable to wear while swimming.

As for health and sports related features, there’s a heart rate sensor, which can track heart rate of the user 24×7. There’s also a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. The devices have a BioTracker 2 PPG biometric sensor as well. One can also track the stress levels and the sleeping cycle The smartwatches offer to track around 60 sports modes. The devices can also track female menstrual cycles.