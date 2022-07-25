Amazfit Band 7 with 18-day battery life launched

Amazfit has launched a new smart fitness band in the United States which comes with an HD AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate and blood-oxygen monitor. There’s support for in-built Amazon Alexa. The wearable is can deliver up to 18 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 28 days with battery saver mode.

The Amazfit Band 7 comes at $49.99 (approx Rs 3,650) and can be purchased from Amazfit official website in Beige and Black colour variants. The company is also offering additional strap colours options including Blue, Green, Orange and Pink.

Amazfit Band 7 Specifications

Amazfit Band 7 sports a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 198 x 368 pixels and a pixel density of 282 PPI. For customisation, the wearable is claimed to feature more than 50 watch faces along with 8 editable watch faces. Additionally, it comes with 120 sports modes.

For health monitoring you get a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SPO2 monitor, stress monitor and stress tracker and a menstrual cycle tracker. The device can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth. Furthermore, it has an in-built Amazon Alexa voice assistance support. The band is 5ATM rated for water resistance.

The wearable runs on Zepp OS and is claimed to last 18 days with typical use. Also, it can run up to 28 days of battery life with battery saver mode. Other features of the fitness wearable include sedentary reminder, find my phone, alarm clock, stopwatch, do not disturb mode, phone call notifications, SMS notifications and more.

The band touts of an ExerSense algorithm that comes with smart recognition of movements like walking, running, being elliptical and rowing machine.