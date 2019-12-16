  • 23:17 Dec 18, 2019

AMANI 10,000 mAH palm sized power bank launched for Rs 1199

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 1:24 pm

AMANI 10,000 mAH comes with a warranty of 1 year and is available for purchase at company's official website.
AMANI, a mobile accessories brand, has recently launched a palm-sized power bank - AMANI ASP-AM 110 with 10,000 mAH capacity for Rs 1199. The power bank comes with a warranty of 1 year and is available for purchase at www.amanimart.com. It is available in two colours - Black and White.

AMANI ASP-AM 110 power bank has a compact and elegant design which makes it one of the smallest power banks with high charging capacity. The 10,000mAh lithium-polymer power bank comes with high-efficiency output, Grade 'A' lithium polymer cell and 4 level indicator. It has dual USB output ports which can charge 2 smartphones at the same time.

This power bank comes with a portable ergonomic design with hard ABS plastic exterior, high-quality chipsets with 9 layers of advanced protection. This gives the power bank necessary protection during accidental falls. The inbuilt Lithium Polymer Battery can charge all leading global and local brand smartphones. It is compatible with iPhones and all android devices, tablets, cameras & iPods, etc. The company claims that it can charge an iPhone 8 4.6 times, Samsung Galaxy J7 2 Times, MI A2 2 Times, Xiaomi Redmi 6A 2.1 times and Vivo V3 2.16 times.
 
AMANI ASP-AM 110 Power Bank can be charged at 5 V/2 A, 9 V/2 A and the output charging is delivered at 5.1 V/2.4 A, 9 V/2 A | 18 W. It takes 5 to 7 hours to fully charge the power bank. The power bank comes with 1 unit of power bank, 1 micro USB cable, user manual, and a warranty card.

Tarun Bhutani, Managing Director at AMANI, said, "We at AMANI are always in the verge of developing quality products for our customers. Our products are designed and developed addressing the customers' needs and what more they are looking for. We are confident that the 10,000 mAH AMANI ASP-AM 110palm sized power bank, which is one of our promising quality products, will be loved by our customers. We are all geared up to introduce more unique and quality products in 2020 across India through our partner network."

