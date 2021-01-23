Advertisement

Alphabet's Project Loon to shut down as the company fails to create a sustainable business

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 23, 2021 5:54 pm

Latest News

Alphabet has failed to reduce the costs for the project to maintain a sustainable business, as a result of which Project Loon has to shut down
Advertisement

Google's parent company Alphabet has announced that it will be shutting down its Loon project, which came out of its research labs that used hot-air balloons to provide cellular connectivity from the stratosphere. 

 

Project Loon was started nearly a decade ago, the sole reason behind which was to bring cellular connectivity to the remote parts of the world where building a traditional mobile network framework would be too difficult and too costly. 

 

The project has been shut down because the company couldn't found a way to reduce the costs of operation to create a sustainable business. “The road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped. So we’ve made the difficult decision to close down Loon,” Astro Teller, who heads X, wrote in a blog post. 

 

Advertisement

What was Project Loon? 

 

For those who don't know, X is a diverse group of inventors and entrepreneurs forming a research lab in Alphabet, who build and launch technologies that aim to improve the lives of people. For Project Loon, the company explained that A cell tower’s coverage area is limited by the height of its antennas. By lifting these antennas up into the stratosphere, Loon can deliver connectivity over a much larger area. 

 

The hot-air balloons were made from sheets of polyethylene and were powered by Solar Panels. These giant hot air balloons were controlled with the help of flight control software that used artificial intelligence to drift efficiently in the stratosphere

 

Project Loon Legacy 

 

Google started working on Loon in 2011 and launched the project with a public test in 2013 and became a stand-alone subsidiary in 2018. 

 

In 2017, Loon partnered with Telefonica to provide basic internet connectivity to tens of thousands of people across Peru who were displaced due to extreme rains and flooding. The Loon team also worked closely with AT&T and T-Mobile (US-base Telcos) to bring the internet to more than 200,00 people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria made landfall. In 2020, Loon began delivering commercial service in Africa.

 

Alphabet said it expected to wind down operations in “the coming months” with the hope of finding other positions for Loon employees at Alphabet. 

Pixel 6 may come with an under-display selfie camera: Report

Google announces a range of features to help break down language barriers in India

Google Photos introduces new cinematic photo filter along with refreshed memories

Google Meet adds support for more languages for live caption feature

Google will partner with Airtel & Jio for Project Taara expansion in India: Report

Google services global outage blamed on an authentication system error

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony announces offers on multiple Bravia TVs, Audio Products for Republic Day Sale

AMD takes off the wraps from Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors at CES 2021

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies