All ChatGPT users can now use this paid feature for free

OpenAI, amid the company’s internal structure chaos, has announced the new Voice feature for all the users of ChatGPT. The feature, which was earlier available only to free users, is now available for everyone to try on the ChatGPT app and elevates the whole experience to a new level as the AI chatbot can now talk to you and listen to you.

OpenAI announced back in September of this year that it is employing a new voice technology for ChatGPT’s speaking skills. It is powered by a new text-to-speech model that can generate human-like audio from just text and a few seconds of sample speech.

However, at that time, it was only available to the paid subscribers of ChatGPT, but now, it will be available for all users as posted by OpenAI on X (formerly Twitter). Using this new feature, you can now use your voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with ChatGPT.

The demo video for the feature also jokes about what the company is going through, where the person says in the video that “it has been a long night” for the employees. Then, it also points out the number of people working at OpenAI, which stands at 778.

How to use the Voice feature in ChatGPT for free?

To get started with voice, head to Settings inside ChatGPT, go to New Features on the mobile app, and opt into voice conversations. Then, tap the Headphone button in the home screen’s top-right corner and choose your preferred voice out of five different voices. The voice feature will only be available on Android and iOS apps of ChatGPT.

Surprisingly, OpenAI has announced the new feature at a time when the company’s leadership structure has been going through major changes. The company cycled through three CEOs in three days and has ended up in discussions with the first one, Sam Altman, for his return to the CEO role.

If you aren’t aware, the board at OpenAI fired the CEO, Sam Altman, because he wasn’t “being consistently candid” in his conversations with the company board. They accused Altman of concealing information and dismissed him from his position as CEO.