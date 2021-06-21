Advertisement

All 15 railway stations in Kashmir Valley get free Public Wi-Fi services

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 1:01 pm

All of the 15 railway stations in Kashmir Valley are now enabled with free Wi-Fi services
Kashmir Valley's 15 railway stations have now been enabled with free public Wi-Fi services. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said it would go a long way in connecting the unconnected and acts as a major step for the Digital India mission.

 

The 15 stations in the Kashmir Valley include Baramula, Hamre, Pattan, Mazhom, Budgam, Srinagar, Pampore, Kakapora, Avantipura, Panzgam, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Sadura, Qazigund and Banihal, which spread out in the four districts of Srinagar, Budgaon, Banihal and Qazigund. 

 

Wi-fi is already available at the stations in Kathua, Budhi, Chhan Arorian, Hira Nagar, Ghagwal, Samba, Vijaypur, Bari Brahman, Jammu Tawi, Bajalta, Sangar, Manwal and Ram Nagar of the Jammu region. 

 

Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, said, "Today, on World Wi-Fi Day, I am delighted to announce that Srinagar and 14 stations of the Kashmir Valley have become a part of one the largest integrated public Wi-Fi network in the world connecting 6000 plus stations across the country.

 

"All the stations in the Valley now have public Wi-Fi. It is a crucial step for Digital India mission and will go a long way in connecting the unconnected. I convey my appreciation to the team Indian Railways and RailTel, which has worked tirelessly to achieve this remarkable feat", the Railway Minister said. 

 

The free Wi-Fi at Railway stations will be available to any user with a smartphone with a working mobile connection.

What is PM-Wani: Journey of Free WiFi in India

RailTel launches prepaid Wi-Fi service at 4000 railway stations across the country

Latest News from RailTel

