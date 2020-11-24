AliExpress along with 42 more apps banned in India

The Indian Government has banned 43 more chinese apps after taking similar step back in June and September. As per the Government, these apps engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India

The Indian Government is continuing its ban on the china-based applications with 43 more apps getting removed from the Play Store and the App Store today. The new list includes popular shopping app AliExpress.

As per the Government's official order, 'This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order'.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, the statement further stated.

The full list of apps include:

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

Earlier on 29th June 2020, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on 2nd September 2020, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Aditya Narang, Co-founder & MD of SafeHouse Technologies, A cybersecurity tech enterprise that provides solutions to secure mobile phones, commented, "With the ban of additional 43 apps, the government has yet again proved that the security and hygiene in the Indian smartphone and app ecosystem need to be maintained. The biggest security concern is that a lot of apps on your smartphones collect massive amounts of data which has nothing to do with the service it provides."

"It takes several security-sensitive and intrusive permissions which the user doesn't understand but ends up agreeing to. As the threat to secure user data is increasing, users must make sure their mobile phones are protected, secured and encrypted", he added.

The official order further states that the Government is committed to protecting the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that.

The apps that were banned earlier in the month of June and September include PUBG Mobile, WeChat, Baidu, Tencent Watchlist, PUBG Mobile Lite, etc.