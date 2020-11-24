Advertisement

AliExpress along with 42 more apps banned in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 8:34 pm

The Indian Government has banned 43 more chinese apps after taking similar step back in June and September. As per the Government, these apps engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India
The Indian Government is continuing its ban on the china-based applications with 43 more apps getting removed from the Play Store and the App Store today.  The new list includes popular shopping app AliExpress.

 

As per the Government's official order, 'This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order'.

 

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, the statement further stated. 

 

The full list of apps include:

 

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App

  2. Alibaba Workbench

  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

  4. Alipay Cashier

  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App

  6. Drive with Lalamove India

  7. Snack Video

  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader

  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)

  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you

  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

  13. WeDate-Dating App

  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

  15. Adore App

  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles

  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles

  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

  23. Tubit: Live Streams

  24. WeWorkChina

  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network

  27. Cashier Wallet

  28. MangoTV

  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

  30. WeTV - TV version

  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

  32. WeTV Lite

  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

  34. Taobao Live

  35. DingTalk

  36. Identity V

  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

  38. BoxStar (Early Access)

  39. Heroes Evolved

  40. Happy Fish

  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building

  43. Conquista Online II

 

Earlier on 29th June 2020, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on 2nd September 2020, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

 

Aditya Narang, Co-founder & MD of SafeHouse Technologies, A cybersecurity tech enterprise that provides solutions to secure mobile phones, commented, "With the ban of additional 43 apps, the government has yet again proved that the security and hygiene in the Indian smartphone and app ecosystem need to be maintained. The biggest security concern is that a lot of apps on your smartphones collect massive amounts of data which has nothing to do with the service it provides."

 

"It takes several security-sensitive and intrusive permissions which the user doesn't understand but ends up agreeing to. As the threat to secure user data is increasing, users must make sure their mobile phones are protected, secured and encrypted", he added. 

 

The official order further states that the Government is committed to protecting the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that.

 

The apps that were banned earlier in the month of June and September include PUBG Mobile, WeChat, Baidu, Tencent Watchlist, PUBG Mobile Lite, etc. 

