AKG Lyra microphone and AKG studio headphones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 2:20 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed AKG Lyra microphone and AKG K361-BT and K371-BT headphones in the country.
AKG by Harman has today announced the launch of a new microphone and studio headphones in India. The company has revealed AKG Lyra microphone and AKG K361-BT and K371-BT headphones in the country. 

 

The AKG Lyra is priced at Rs 9,499, while the AKG K361-BT has been launched at Rs 9,499, and AKG K371-BT is available for Rs 10,499. All the products are available for purchase from Amazon. 

 

To start with AKG Lyra, the microphone comes with a built-in sound diffuser and AKG’s proprietary Internal Element Overload Prevention automatically reduces noise, eliminates pops and improves signal levels. The microphone can deliver the audio quality of 4K-compatible, Ultra HD-grade 24-bit/192kHz audio resolution. It comes with an AKG Adaptive Capsule Array, which provides user-selectable capture modes that are optimized for different situations. It comes with a plug-and-play operation that allows creators to set up and start recording quickly. 

 

Coming to the headphones, the AKG K361-BT and K371-BT feature an over-ear, closed-back design that the brand claims delivers natural, balanced audio in good detail. The headphones come with frequency response: 15 Hz to 28 kHz in the K361-BT and 5 Hz to 40 kHz in the K371-BT. Both headphone models can be switched between Bluetooth wireless and wired connectivity. It also comes with a built-in microphone for two-way Bluetooth communication.  The headphones come with a Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. In terms of battery, users can enjoy up to 40 hours of playback. 

 

“With HARMAN Professional Solution’s prosumer range, we want to enable the upcoming and professional creators with tools to build high-quality content whatever medium they choose - from video to podcasts to music. With simple plug-and-play operations, all those who aspire to express themselves can do so without any hassle and without ever leaving their homes” said Aditya Todi, Senior Director - Sales and Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions, India and SAARC.

 

