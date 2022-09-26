Airtel XSafe Home Surveillance Solution launched in India: Check out the details

Bharti Airtel has today announced the launch of Xsafe, an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution that includes a range of Wi-Fi based advanced cameras. These cameras are designed to ensure customers are connected to their homes even while they are away.

What is Airtel XSafe?

Airtel Xsafe uses advanced cameras that enable motion detection, allow you to have a chat with people at your home from wherever you are and provide a 360-degree view of what is happening in your home through the Airtel Xsafe App. The App will provide real time alerts should the camera detect any concerning movement.

Further, the camera also captures the feed for you to view whenever you wish through the notifications it delivers. Rather than going through the full day’s feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the App using Airtel’s secure cloud storage. The entire solution is end-to-end encrypted ensuring complete privacy.

“Customer experience will be the key differentiator for Xsafe, he added, “Apart from state-of-the-art cameras, every customer will get a free consultation from one of our visiting experts. Additionally, customers will have access to a dedicated AI powered Airtel Xsafe App and world-class Airtel installation and after-sales support”, said Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel.

The Sticky Indoor camera’ features include:

7-day cloud storage of video

Two-way communication

Smart alerts with perimeter zoning

Multi-person access to video feed

The 360-degree indoor camera has the following features:

Motion sensitivity control and smart tracking

No blind spots

7-day cloud storage of video

Two-way communication

Smart alerts with perimeter zoning

Multi-person access to video feed

The Active Defence outdoor camera has these features:

Spotlight and siren

Dust and water resistance

AI-based person detection

7-day cloud storage and tamper-proof footage

HD quality color night vision

Where is Airtel XSafe available?

Available across 40 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata, customers can book Xsafe devices either by visiting the XSafe website or by simply logging in to the Airtel Thanks App.

What is the price of Airtel XSafe?

For this festive season, Airtel is offering a limited-time discount on its Xsafe products. The sticky cam is priced at Rs 2,499, while the 360° cam is for Rs 2,999 and the active defence cam is for Rs 4,499.

Customers can pay an annual subscription charge of Rs 999 and enjoy the first 1-month subscription for free. There will be a Rs 699/year cost for an add-on camera if you wish to install that as well.

Airtel says that it is also working on a solution to integrate the subscription charges with the monthly postpaid/broadband bills which should be available to customers soon.