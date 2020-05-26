Advertisement

Airtel Payments Bank partners with Mastercard to develop customized financial products for farmers and SMEs in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 12:53 pm

Combined with 500,000 banking points of Airtel Payments Bank, the platform will provide farmers with access to neighborhood banking, earnings stability and income growth.
Airtel Payments Bank (APBL) has partnered with Mastercard to develop customized products catering to customers across the underbanked spectrum including farmers, small and medium enterprises and retail customers.

The collaboration will bring together Mastercard’s global and local experience in developing advanced financial solutions and Airtel Payments Bank’s distribution network to reach the last mile and its large customer base. Both partners will also work together to create customized solutions for millions of small businesses across the country.

As part of the Government’s vision of Digital India and Banking for every Indian, both entities have been working towards driving adoption of formal banking and digital payments in the country.

The collaboration aims at building a digital platform which provides farmers with knowledge about advanced farming techniques and connection to marketplaces, while simultaneously enabling them to receive payments directly in their Airtel Payments Bank account.

These solutions will empower small and medium scale enterprises, who have limited access to finance, to make assisted payments, manage their financial & transactional processes, and also avail working capital in these times of crisis. Finally, Airtel Payments Bank and Mastercard will work together to create differentiated card solutions, including solutions for contact less payments via NFC (Near Field Communication) for customers and merchants.

Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank said “We are glad to partner with Mastercard to develop innovative solutions as part of our endeavor to drive financial and digital inclusion in the country. Together, we aim to create products that will motivate customers to adapt formal banking behaviour and start opting for digital payments. These solutions will be an addition to our existing differentiated bouquet of easy, accessible and convenient banking and payment solutions to serve the underserved and unbanked population.”

Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard said, “Digital payments have the potential to bring a positive change to the lives of millions of Indians. Mastercard is delighted to extend the partnership with Airtel Payments Banks to build innovative digital payments solutions that will help farmers and small & medium businesses connect with the digital world. These solutions will enable them to access a larger market base, receive payments easily into their bank accounts, safeguard their money against risks associated with cash and get easy access to credit. The partnership will also play an important role towards achieving Mastercard’s goal to empower India’s merchants with digital payments acceptance infrastructure by the end of this year.”

Airtel Payments Bank customers can now contribute to PM CARES fund via Airtel Thanks app

