March 2024: Smartwatches Launched In India

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Noise. Explore the most recent smartwatches launches and stay informed as of March 2024.
1Pebble Royale
Launched as the world’s slimmest smartwatch, the Pebble Royale is priced at Rs 4,299 and is available via Pebble’s own website for purchase. It’s features include:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display, AOD support, Ultra-wide colour gamut
- Bluetooth calling support
- Built-in voice assistant
- Multiple sports modes
- IP67 rated
- SpO2, Heart rate, Sleep Monitoring support
- Alarm, Calendar, Calculator, Step counter, Timer, World Clock, Flash Light, Stopwatch
- Up to 5-day battery backup