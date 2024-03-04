March 2024: Smartwatches Launched In India

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Noise. Explore the most recent smartwatches launches and stay informed as of March 2024.

1 Pebble Royale Launched as the world’s slimmest smartwatch, the Pebble Royale is priced at Rs 4,299 and is available via Pebble’s own website for purchase. It’s features include: 1.43-inch AMOLED display, AOD support, Ultra-wide colour gamut

Bluetooth calling support

Built-in voice assistant

Multiple sports modes

IP67 rated

SpO2, Heart rate, Sleep Monitoring support

Alarm, Calendar, Calculator, Step counter, Timer, World Clock, Flash Light, Stopwatch

Up to 5-day battery backup