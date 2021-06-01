Advertisement

Airtel deploys additional 25 MHz spectrum in Punjab

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 3:19 pm

Latest News

Airtel has deployed additional 25 MHz spectrum in the 1800/2300 MHz bands along with advance network software tools to bolster high speed data capacity in its network.
Airtel said that it has upgraded its mobile network in Punjab to deliver the best network experience for its customers. Airtel has over 11.53 Mn customers in Punjab and its network covers 99.89% population of the state.

 

Airtel has deployed additional 25 MHz spectrum in the 1800/2300 MHz bands along with advance network software tools to bolster high speed data capacity in its network. Of this, 20 Mhz has been added in the 2300 band and the 5 Mhz in the 1800 Mhz band, giving Airtel industry leading holdings in both bands.

The deployment of additional spectrum will strengthen an already superior network for Airtel customers across Punjab. It will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in urban and rural areas. It also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high speed data services.

 

With the addition of this spectrum, which was acquired during the latest spectrum auctions, Airtel has the largest spectrum bank of 65 MHz in Punjab.

 

Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel said, “With the highest spectrum holding at 65 MHz in Punjab, Airtel is well positioned to meet the surging demand for high speed data. We remain obsessed with delivering a world-class service experience to our customers and continue to invest aggressively in new spectrum and network upgrades at a time when our customers need it the most.”

 

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home, online classes, video streaming has witnessed a massive surge. Airtel’s intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected.

 

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high speed network capacity and coverage.

Latest News from Airtel

