Airtel and Apollo Hospitals partner to unveil customer tool for Coronavirus

Bharti Airtel has today announced its collaboration with Apollo 24|7, the digital business unit of The Apollo Hospitals Group to support India’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership aims to bring together Airtel’s pan-India network reach and Apollo 24/7 to raise awareness and break the chain of spread of COVID-19.



Apollo 24|7 has launched a FREE digital self-assessment test on Airtel Thanks app to enable its customers to check their COVID-19 risk profile. The test, which has been developed by Apollo 24/7, uses AI based technologies to allow users to assess their COVID-19 risk profile by answering a few simple questions.



Based on the user responses, the digital tool generates a risk score and suggests next best action including online consults on Apollo 24|7 free, dialing COVID non-prescriptive helpline from the app itself, self-care tips, social distancing guidelines and other important prevention steps as suggested by WHO and MOHFW.



Apollo 24|7 free COVID helpline has over 100 Apollo expert doctors answering questions and clearing doubts of all those who are taking the scan. These initiatives are designed to help millions of Airtel customers alleviate any anxieties or doubts relating to COVID-19.



The tool also allows users to check the COVID-19 risk profile of their region through an India wide COVID-19 heat map grading regions from high to low risk based on aggregated responses from these locations. This enables users to be more aware of the evolution of the situation within the country, and be more adept at maintaining social distancing to break the COVID-19 chain.



Patients at risk and falling under the ICMR approved testing parameters will be guided to the authorized testing centers for the COVID-19 test. The scan is not meant to replace a doctor and the interaction is not be taken as expert medical advice. Any information shared is be kept strictly confidential. The quick risk scan can be taken across platforms including mobile smartphones, laptops and desktops.



Airtel customers will now be available to recharge their Airtel connections at over 3000 Apollo Pharmacy stores across India.



“We are working hard with partners such as Apollo 24|7 to leverage digital technologies to help the nation. The Airtel Thanks platform reaches millions in India and we hope this innovative tool can provide a sense of urgency around the need for social distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid19, Bharti Airtel, MD & CEO, Gopal Vittal said in an official statement.



Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson at Apollo Hospitals Group, in turn, said with the free Covid19 scan AI tool, Airtel customers will get validated data and Apollo’s resources to take care of their health and safety”.



