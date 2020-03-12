  • 20:58 Mar 12, 2020

Airtel acquires stake in fitness start-up Spectacom

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2020 3:56 pm

Spectacom is the second company to join the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program .
Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Spectacom Global Pvt Ltd (“Spectacom”) under the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program, which focuses on supporting growth of early stage Indian start-ups.

Spectacom is the second company to join the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program. It allows start-ups to leverage Airtel’s ecosystem, including its strengths in data, distribution, networks and payments, the company said in a statement.  Spectacom allows people across languages, geographies and fitness levels to connect with each other and explore innovative health & fitness training programmes.

Spectacom will offer digital content on health & fitness training programmes, founded by Adnan Adeeb and Zeba Zaidi, the creators of the highly popular Devils Circuit military-style obstacle races.

Spectacom will also carry the exclusive digital rights for the promotion of all content for brand Devils Circuit, including the new seasons of its popular shows – The College Frenzy & The Corporate Challenge.

Airtel will work closely with Spectacom to help increase awareness and adoptionof its health and fitness platform.  Spectacom will cater to India’s growing interest in staying fitter and healthier by creating training and nutrition videos along with live extreme sporting events.

Airtel will help Spectacom to deliver this exciting exclusive digital content through its platforms Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music directly into the homes and smartphones of hundreds of millions of Indians.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said "“We believe that X Sports, which are all about fitness, aligns beautifully with our brand. Thanks to the deep penetration of mobile internet in India, the potential to grow the adoption of Devils Circuit style X Sports amongst India’s youth is immense. This also fits into Airtel’s strong focus on connecting with the youth and providing them digital platforms to fulfil their aspirations. We look forward to collaborating with Spectacom on this exciting journey.”   

Adnan Adeeb, co-founder, Spectacom, said “As India is becoming a younger nation, it is also becoming a fitter one. Through our collaboration with Airtel, we aim at not just reaching millions with bespoke offerings around Health & Fitness but also give the fitness enthusiasts from around the country, a platform to shine. We are very excited at partnering with Airtel and look forward to bringing innovative content to life”.   

