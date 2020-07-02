Advertisement

AIMRA, CAIT, ICEA, RKM and more to jointly boycott Chinese products in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 02, 2020 2:36 pm

Latest News

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is calling national organisations of various sectors to join hands for boycotting Chinese products in the country.

The anti-China sentiment is at an all-time high in India with many traders' bodies and unions boycotting Chinese products. Now, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has strengthened its " boycott Chinese products" national campaign under its flagship program " Bhartiya Saamaan-Hamara Abhiman" by calling national organisations of various sectors to join hands for boycotting Chinese products in the country. 

 

Important organisations joining hands with CAIT includes Indian Cellular & Electronics Association,(ICEA) Rashtriya Kisan Manch,(RKM) Consumer Online Foundation,(COF) All India Transport Welfare Association  (AITWA), International Society For Small & Medium Enterprises (ISSME), MSME Development Forum (MDF) All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), All India Cosmetics Manufacturers Association ( AICMA), North East Development Forum (NEDF), Women Entrepreneurs Association of India (WEAI) etc. 

 

The organisations have decided to boycott Chinese goods jointly in their respective sectors. CAIT National President B.C.Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that different sectors of the Indian economy have joined hands to ensure that India should not be dependent upon China any further and rather become self-reliant in producing quality goods at competitive prices. 

 

On the other hand, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, said that the seminal growth witnessed in the Mobile handset manufacturing eco-system during the past 6 years has registered approx. 1100 per cent growth by value terms during 2014-19 and approx. 3000 per cent growth in exports during 2016-19. From a mere 2 manufacturing units in 2014, today more than 200 manufacturing units are operating in this segment & generating direct & indirect employment of more than 7 lakh jobs. 

 

Sunil Sharma, General Secretary of International Society for Small & Medium Enterprises said that there is a need to implement certain short- to long-term plans to reduce our import dependence on China. Till the time India becomes self-reliant, the Countries like Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Mexico, US and certain European Countries could be tapped as alternate import sources for raw materials and some critical electronic, vehicular and pharmaceutical components as well.

 

Pradeep Singhal, Chairman of AITWA said that China has once again backstabbed India. “China is neither a good neighbour nor a good business country. They have entered into Indian economic system like coronavirus. Time has come to throw them out of our system completely. The Transport Industry will extend all support to this movement and has decided to boycott all Chinese components used in running of trucks. We will ensure that manufacturers of trucks also move over to indigenous sources,” he added. 

 

Rajnish Goenka of MSME Development Forum & Subhash Agarwal, Chairman, Eastern India Industrial Development Council said that to create a robust & sustainable Indian Economy, the MSME Sector will have to be promoted by the Govt. This sector alone can generate employment & that also in districts and villages. Being top light with lesser overheads, MSMEs have the capability to ramp up capacities & up-gradation, & lead in revenue generation, to feed the domestic & export market.

Xiaomi Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED TV with 65W speaker announced

Why was TikTok banned in India and not PUBG?

Lava announces 'Design In India Challenge' to design its next smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India dropped by Rs 7,000

Disney+ Hotstar July 2020 Releases: Dil Bechara, Hamilton, The Muppet series and more

Honor 9X Pro receives its first Android Security Patch update in India

Latest News from

Tags: CAIT Indian Cellular & Electronics Association ICEA Rashtriya Kisan Manch RKM Consumer Online Foundation COF All India Transport Welfare Association AITWA International Society For Small & Medium Enterprises ISSME MSME Development Forum MDF All India Mobile Retailers Association AIMRA All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation AICPDF All India Cosmetics Manufacturers Association AICMA North East Development Forum NEDF Women Entrepreneurs Association of India WEAI

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Swiggy Money digital wallet service launched in India

Amazon Pantry service is now live in over 300 cities in India

Google Pay ban in India fake news spreads fire on social media

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies