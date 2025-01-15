Adobe Releases Live Co-Editing feature in Photoshop: Check Details

In a bid to make collaboration more seamless in Photoshopt, Adobe is introducing a new feature called Live Co-Editing. The Live Co-Editing feature in Photoshop allows creators to simultaneously access and edit documents in real time. The company is also inviting users to try the feature in beta.

As announced by Adobe via a blog post, it is inviting users to sign up for beta testing of live co-editing feature in the Photoshop desktop (beta) and web apps. Through the feature, multiple creators can simultaneously access and edit documents from different computers — unlocking shared creativity and collaboration. This advancement, informed by community input, accelerates content creation, streamlines communication and improves creative collaboration for creators, teams and educators, as per the company.

Read More: How to Create a Custom Cover Art for Playlists in Spotify?

Adobe highlighted some use cases of the Live Co-Editing feature in Photoshop, which include:

Multiple designers can simultaneously work on a Photoshop document, splitting tasks to tackle and complete projects more efficiently, together.

Creative teams at large enterprises can collaborate on highly matrixed projects, solicit stakeholder input and address feedback all in a single file.

Creators can collect client feedback more intuitively by inviting them to directly collaborate on a file, view edits and make comments.

Students can follow along live as educators demonstrate workflows and teach techniques in Photoshop. Comments and edits can be made directly in a student’s document by teachers to help enhance learning and contextualize feedback.

Adobe also highlighted some of the major Photoshop features it introduced last year. One of the major features was Generative Fill, Generative Expand, and Generate Similar which are now powered by the latest Adobe Firefly Image Model. The model is claimed to yield greatly improved photographic quality, better prompt comprehension to understand complex descriptions, and generation variety to explore different results.