Adobe Photoshop iPhone App Announced: All Details

The Photoshop iPhone App has been announced by Adobe as a brand-new, free mobile image editing and design app built to provide “the magic for which Photoshop is known with a reimagined interface optimized for phones.” Now, mobile creators can add, remove, adjust and combine content and tap into a vast library of free Adobe Stock assets to create rich visuals, without compromising on precision or resolution.

As of now, the Android app is slated to be “coming soon.” Alongside the Photoshop iPhone app, Adobe has also announced Photoshop Mobile & Web plan, available via the App Store, which gives creators access to premium mobile features and Photoshop on the web. Both the mobile and web apps are designed with similar user experiences, and files automatically sync so you can seamlessly create across surfaces.

Photoshop on the web has powerful new updates including enhancements to the user interface for more intuitive editing, direct integration with the Adobe Stock library of hundreds of thousands of free assets, and expanded availability across browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. For existing Photoshop desktop subscribers, Photoshop on iPhone and Photoshop on the web are included with your subscription.

Coming back to the Photoshop iPhone app, it provides access to free, powerful layering and editing tools all in one place, enabling you to make precise edits, showcase your unique style and bring any idea to life without compromising on precision or resolution. It has a design “reimagined for mobile.” The Photoshop iPhone app has a bunch of free capabilities including:

Create unique designs and images by combining, compositing and blending images with core Photoshop tools and features, including precise selection tools , unlimited layers and masks.

, and Remove, recolor or replace part of an image after making a selection using the intuitive Tap Select tool.

Brush away spots in seconds with advanced removal tools like the Spot Healing Brush.

Speed up and simplify complex edits with powerful generative AI tools that are safe for commercial use, like Generative Fill and Generative Expand.

and Make advanced edits in Photoshop, then bring your cloud PSDs into Adobe Express and Adobe Fresco and even edit Adobe Lightroom photos in Photoshop on iPhone.

into and and even edit photos in Photoshop on iPhone. Edit with flexibility, using non-destructive unlimited layers , selective adjustments and the PSD format.

, and the format. Import and export images while preserving file fidelity and image quality with full-resolution editing .

. Add, replace and create with a vast library of hundreds of thousands of free Adobe Stock assets.

Photoshop Mobile and Web Plans

Alongside the Photoshop iPhone app, Adobe has introduced a premium plan that unlocks full access to the newly updated Photoshop on the web, along with a wider set of premium mobile tools and content for even greater editing precision and control. In addition, Photoshop on the web is introducing a reimagined user experience to align with the visual look and feel of the mobile application. With this plan, you’ll get access to the capabilities below: