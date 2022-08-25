ACT Fibernet launches YuppTV Scope with Zee5, Sony LIV, Voot Select OTT subscriptions bundle

ACT Fibernet, one of the largest Non-Telco Internet Service Provider in India today announced the launch of partnership with YuppTV Scope, its OTT Aggregator Platform. The platform will offer its users a variety of OTT applications subscriptions such as ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select.

While the existing customer can visit ‘actcorp.in/yupptvscope’, enter their registered mobile number or user ID and generate OTP to subscribe and add to the bill, the new customers can reach out to the sales representative and request for an add on to their bill at the time of booking. Additionally, if new customers are booking their connection online, they can add YuppTV Scope at the time of booking. The subscription costs Rs 175 + GST for access to all the apps.

It offers users a single-subscription OTT streaming platform with a bouquet of live TV channels. As a part of this package, customer will get 400+ Live channels, 1000+ TV Shows, 500+ Originals & 10000+ Movies.

Based on viewership patterns, curated manually by a team of experts while also using AI and ML capabilities, the platform delivers a curated experience with personalized recommendations.

YuppTV Scope further simplifies content discovery by eliminating the need to access multiple apps to find suitable content from various device types including Smart TV, PC, Mobile, Tablet, and streaming media players. YuppTV Scope will soon be adding two more premium OTT partners to the subscription package in the coming weeks.

The devices supported by YuppTV Scope include, PC/Laptop, Android Mobile & Tablets, IOS Mobile & Tablets, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TVs. The move has been made to compete with the likes of Jio and Airtel which are offering a bunch of OTT platforms bundled along with different types of subscription plans.