Acer unveils Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen mobile processors

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 11, 2021 12:43 pm

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 both support apps via Google Play and web based apps.
Acer unveiled its first Chromebook with new AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon graphics - Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H/ CP514-HH). Also, Acer will offer the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1W/ CP514-WH) which comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor. 

 

Price and Availability

 

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H) will be available in North America in February starting at USD 479.99 (roughly Rs 35,150) and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 529. It is available in three colours: Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green.

 

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1WH) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 749.99 (roughly Rs 55,050) and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 799.

 

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 both support apps via Google Play and web based apps.

 

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Specifications

 

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514’s sleek chassis is made of anodized, sandblasted aluminum and features a diamond-cut pattern on the top cover and touchpad. It features 14-inch Full HD touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass and a 78% screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, an optional backlit keyboard boosts productivity in a range of lighting conditions. The device features a convertible design that can be opened a full 360-degrees, enabling its touchscreen display to be used for collaboration, sharing, presenting or typing.

 

The Chromebook Spin 514 also includes AMD Radeon Graphics for enhanced gameplay, streaming and content creation. The device delivers up to 10 hours of battery life and is just 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) light and a mere 17.35 mm thin (0.68 inches). In addition, the Chromebook Spin 514 comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB storage.

 

The device delivers military-grade durability (U.S. MIL-STD 810H compliant) and has a reinforced metal chassis that resists dents, dings, and corrosion. Its chassis is designed to survive drops from heights of up to 122 cm (48 inches) and withstand up to 60 kg (132 pounds) of downward force.

 

The new Chromebook has two USB Type-C ports, both supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging. It also features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one featuring power-off charging, and a MicroSD card reader. On the connectivity front, the notebook features dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. Further, it sports a dual-speaker, dual-microphone with support for Google Assistant, and HD webcam.

 

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514


The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 provides security, enterprise capabilities and cost savings, helping businesses manage devices. The offering also creates a secure and productive environment for cloud-based workers. IT departments will appreciate the comprehensive security features integrated into the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, and IT administrators will find it easy to control updates, configure apps, utilize extensions to increase browser functionality, update policies, and more with web-based management.

 

With zero-touch enrollment, IT departments can drop ship the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 to end users. The device will automatically enroll into enterprise administration as soon as the end user connects to the internet. Chrome OS simplifies the process of deploying, managing and powering a cloud workforce, ultimately increasing uptime and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB of fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

