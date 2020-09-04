Acer Swift 3, Swift 5 Refreshed with 11th-Generation Intel Processors

The 10th Gen models shipped with dedicated graphics whereas the newer models with 11th Gen models don't and that's mainly due to improved Intel's Iris Xe Graphics.

Acer has now refreshed its Swift series laptops with the latest 11th Generation Intel Processors which were launched yesterday. Acer's Swift 3 and 5 with 10th-Generation processors are some of the best notebooks available under Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000 respectively. The 10th Gen models shipped with dedicated graphics whereas the newer models with 11th Gen models don't and that's mainly due to improved Intel's Iris Xe Graphics.

Acer has also unveiled the new Spin 7 which is the world's first notebook to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 which is a 5G processor. Both the Swift 3 and Swift 5 come with Intel's EVO platform which means, the battery in them is going to last longer, they're sleeker, thin and light, and come with instant wake feature.

There are two Swift 3 models to choose from; the Swift 3 SF313-53 which comes with a 13.5-inch display and costs $800 (Rs 58,500 approximately), the other variant SF314-59 comes with a 14-inch display which is priced at $700 (Rs 51,000 approximately). On the other hand, the Acer Swift 5 SF514-55 costs $999 (Rs 75,000 approximately). However, the pricing and availability of Spin 7 and if it will arrive in India is still unknown.

Briefing on the specifications, the Swift 5 comes with 11th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 options, a magnesium-aluminium chassis which feels premium, a 14-inch Full-HD display which holds a peak brightness of 340 nits, and a 90% screen to body ratio. The laptop also covers the entire 100% sRGB gamut space and weighs only 1kg. Acer claims that the battery can last for up to 17 hours on a single charge and comes with fast charging support. Although day-dreaming about these numbers is always possible, they should always be taken as a pinch of salt.

The Swift 3 on the other hand also comes with a Full-HD display which also covers the entire sRGB gamut space and has a peak brightness of 400 nits. Acer claims that the laptop can last for 18 hours on a single charge. The chassis is made of premium magnesium-aluminium and weighs just 1.19kg. Both the models boast the latest core i5 and i7 processors and the RAM maxes out at 16GB and variant is LPDDR4X.

The Spin 7 is a 14-inch convertible notebook with a 360-degree hinge using which the display can be folded all the way back. Like it's Swift brothers the Spin 7 boasts a Full-HD IPS display and comes with Windows 10 Pro Pre-installed. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor which makes it an always-connected PC. Apart from that, it weighs 1.4KG and comes with the Acer Active Stylus.