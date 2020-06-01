Advertisement

Acer Swift 3 notebook launched in India, price starts at Rs 59,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 5:58 pm

Acer Swift 3 will be available Acer E-store and authorized retail outlets in the country.
Acer has today announced the launch of its latest Swift 3 laptop in India. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 59,999 and it will be available Acer E-store and authorized retail outlets in the country. Swift 3 is available in Silver colour.

The Acer Swift 3 features a 14-inch Full HD 1920x1080 touch display with IPS technology, 82.73 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 15.95 mm thin chassis. The laptop has slim bezels and it weighs just 1.2 kg.

The Swift 3 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor with on-board Radeon Graphics. Acer Swift 3 is being claimed to be India’s first AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor-powered laptop. It also includes a max of 1TB SSD and up to 16GB RAM.

Further, the laptop delivers up to 11 hours of battery life and offers fast charging capabilities and 30 minutes charging can provide approximately 4 hours of battery life in video playback. It is equipped with Windows 10 and Microsoft Office 2019, DTS Audio, featuring optimized bass response and micro-speaker distortion prevention.

The laptop also has features like integrated Windows Hello fingerprint reader. It has Wake on Voice (WoV) feature which allows voice activation for Windows 10 for users even when the screen is off. It also enables user interaction with Cortana while the device is in Modern Standby mode. Password free access gives users quicker access to the notebook.

On the connectivity front, the Acer Swift 3 has 1x USB Type-C port with DC-in, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with power-off charging, 1x USB 2.0 port. The laptop features Dual band WIFI-6 which aims to improve the average network throughout by up to 3 times and reduces latency up to 75 per cent compared to WiFi-5.

