Acer Spin 7 refreshed in India with 5G connectivity, 14-inch touchscreen

Acer has refreshed the Spin 7 laptop in India with 5G connectivity, 14-inch touch screen display and more

The new Acer Spin 7 laptop has been refreshed in India and sports a 14-inch touch screen display that can swivel 360 degrees. Acer calls it the country's first 5G-enabled laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platform.

Acer Spin 7 is offered in a single Steam Blue colour and is priced at Rs 1,34,999 and is available for purchase via Acer Exclusive stores, Acer Online store, and other partner stores.

Acer Spin 7 Specifications

The Acer Spin 7 sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS touch display. It offers 250 nits peak brightness. The display sits on a 360-degree convertible hinge making it a convertible laptop. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform that houses a Qualcomm Kryo 495 octa-core CPU which can boost up to a frequency of 3.0GHz.

Graphics are handled by the Qualcomm Adreno 685 GPU. Acer Spin 7 comes with 8GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM along with 512GB of UFS high-performance storage. The machine runs on Windows 10 Pro OS.

For connectivity, the laptop gets 5G with support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a USB Type-C port with DC-in and power-off charging. The laptop is backed by a 56Whr battery that can deliver up to 29 hours of battery life. The touchpad on Acer Spin 7 supports multi-touch gestures and the laptop is 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.4kg. Additional features include a HD webcam with 720p resolution along with a fingerprint reader.