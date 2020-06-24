Acer refreshes Predator Helios, Triton and Nitro 7 series gaming laptops

The company has refreshed Acer Predator Helios 700, Helios 300, Triton 300 and Nitro 7 gaming laptops.

The Acer Predator Helios 700 starts from $2,399 (approx. Rs 1,82,000), while the Helios 300 starts from $1199 (approx. Rs 91,000). The Acer Triton 300 is available at a starting price of $1,299 (approx. Rs 98,400), while the Nitro 7 gaming laptop starts from $999 (approx. Rs 76,000).

Acer Predator Helios 700

The major highlight of the gaming laptop is the sliding HyperDrift keyboard. The laptop comes with an overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs. The laptop is loaded with 17.3-inch 144 Hz FHD IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.

The gaming laptop is loaded with Predator PowerGem, which is a new thermal solution that is 3.83 times more vertical heat conductivity than copper. The models come with Acer CoolBoost Technology, a vapour chamber and two Acer custom-engineered 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans. The gaming laptop comes with up to 64GB of RAM along with Thunderbolt 3 port (for a total of two) and the latest Killer DoubleShot Pro (Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless and E3100G Ethernet). It is loaded with Fast PCIe NVMe Solid State Drives in RAID 0. The gaming laptop keyboard is loaded with per-key RGB lighting and anti-ghosting.

Acer Predator Helios 300

Predator Helios 300 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design. The gaming laptop is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS with up to 240Hz refresh rate along with 3 ms overdrive. It also supports up to 32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to a 2 TB hard drive.

The gaming laptop is loaded with DTS:X Ultra Audio that enhances the audio performance. It comes with dual fans, including one newly-designed 4th Generation AeroBlade 3D fan that reduces noise while increasing airflow, and Acer CoolBoost.

Acer Predator Triton 300

The Acer Predator Triton 300 is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 240Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, 300 nits brightness and supports 100% of the sRGB colour space. The laptop is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design. It further supports up to three M.2 SSDs (one PCIe, two combos). In terms of thermal management, there are three heat pipes and it comes with a dual-fan cooling system with 4th gen AeroBlade 3D metal fan and CoolBoost technology.

Acer Nitro 7

Acer Nitro 7 gaming laptop is loaded with a 15.6-inch non-glare Full HD IPS display with 144 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It comes with up to three slots for high-speed M.2 SSDs, up to 1 TB in RAID 0 configuration, up to 32 GB of DDR4 2933 memory, Killer Ethernet E2600 and Intel Wi-Fi 6.

The Nitro 7’s thermal design includes dual fans, a quad exhaust port design and Acer CoolBoost technology, which can be enabled in NitroSense to increase fan speed by 10 per cent and CPU/GPU cooling by 9 per cent compared to auto-mode.