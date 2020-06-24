Advertisement

Acer refreshes Predator Helios, Triton and Nitro 7 series gaming laptops

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 12:30 pm

Latest News

The company has refreshed Acer Predator Helios 700, Helios 300, Triton 300 and Nitro 7 gaming laptops.

Acer has announced the launch of new refreshed gaming laptops in its Predator Helios, Triton and Nitro 7 series. The company has refreshed Acer Predator Helios 700, Helios 300, Triton 300 and Nitro 7 gaming laptops. 

 

The Acer Predator Helios 700 starts from $2,399 (approx. Rs 1,82,000), while the Helios 300 starts from $1199 (approx. Rs 91,000). The Acer Triton 300 is available at a starting price of $1,299 (approx. Rs 98,400), while the Nitro 7 gaming laptop starts from $999 (approx. Rs 76,000). 

 

Acer Predator Helios 700 

 

acer

 

The major highlight of the gaming laptop is the sliding HyperDrift keyboard. The laptop comes with an overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs. The laptop is loaded with 17.3-inch 144 Hz FHD IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.

 

The gaming laptop is loaded with Predator PowerGem, which is a new thermal solution that is 3.83 times more vertical heat conductivity than copper. The models come with Acer CoolBoost Technology, a vapour chamber and two Acer custom-engineered 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans. The gaming laptop comes with up to 64GB of RAM along with Thunderbolt 3 port (for a total of two) and the latest Killer DoubleShot Pro (Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless and E3100G Ethernet). It is loaded with Fast PCIe NVMe Solid State Drives in RAID 0. The gaming laptop keyboard is loaded with per-key RGB lighting and anti-ghosting. 

 

Acer Predator Helios 300

 

acer

 

Predator Helios 300 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design. The gaming laptop is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS with up to 240Hz refresh rate along with 3 ms overdrive. It also supports up to 32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to a 2 TB hard drive.

 

The gaming laptop is loaded with DTS:X Ultra Audio that enhances the audio performance. It comes with dual fans, including one newly-designed 4th Generation AeroBlade 3D fan that reduces noise while increasing airflow, and Acer CoolBoost.

 

Acer Predator Triton 300 

 

acer

 

The Acer Predator Triton 300 is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 240Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, 300 nits brightness and supports 100% of the sRGB colour space. The laptop is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design. It further supports up to three M.2 SSDs (one PCIe, two combos). In terms of thermal management, there are three heat pipes and it comes with a dual-fan cooling system with 4th gen AeroBlade 3D metal fan and CoolBoost technology. 

 

Acer Nitro 7

 

acer

 

Acer Nitro 7 gaming laptop is loaded with a 15.6-inch non-glare Full HD IPS display with 144 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It comes with up to three slots for high-speed M.2 SSDs, up to 1 TB in RAID 0 configuration, up to 32 GB of DDR4 2933 memory, Killer Ethernet E2600 and Intel Wi-Fi 6. 

 

The Nitro 7’s thermal design includes dual fans, a quad exhaust port design and Acer CoolBoost technology, which can be enabled in NitroSense to increase fan speed by 10 per cent and CPU/GPU cooling by 9 per cent compared to auto-mode.

 

Acer Swift 3 notebook launched in India, price starts at Rs 59,999

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India, price starts at Rs 72,999

Acer Vitron N series PCs launched in India starting at Rs 9,999

Acer One 14 laptop with Intel Pentium Gold processor launched for Rs 22,999

Latest News from Acer

Tags: Acer Predator Helios 700 Acer Predator Helios 300 Acer Triton 300 Acer Nitro 7 Acer gaming laptops Acer

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor MagicBook 14, Honor Choice True Wireless earbuds announced

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets Android 10 update

WWDC 2020: macOS Big Sur announced, Apple silicon for Macs revealed

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies