Acer refreshes ConceptD Series, Predator Series, TravelMate Series, Swift X laptop with latest Intel, AMD processors

Acer has refreshed its Predator, TravelMate and ConceptD series of laptops along with the Swift X laptop with the latest AMD and Intel CPUs.

Acer has launched new laptops and has also refreshed its existing ones with the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. The new and updated series of laptops include the ConceptD Creator notebook series, Predator series, TravelMate P6 series, and the Acer Swift X laptop.

Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) starts at $899.99 (approx Rs 65,200). Acer TravelMate P6 (TMP614-52) starts at $1,299.99 (approx Rs 94,100) while the Acer TravelMate Spin P6 (TMP614RN-52) starts at $1,399 (approx Rs 1.01 lakh). Under the Predator series, the Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51s) will start at $1,749.99 (approx Rs 1.26 lakh) and the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) will be available starting at $2,499.99 (approx Rs 1.81 lakh).

The ConceptD Series includes of Acer ConceptD 3 (CN314-72G) which will start at EUR 1,299 (approx Rs 1.14 lakh) while the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel (CC314-73G) will start at $1,599.99 (approx Rs 1.15 lakh). The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel (CC715-72G) starts at $2,499 (approx Rs 1.81 lakh) and and lastly, the ConceptD 5 (CN516-72G) from Acer starts at $1,999.99 (approx Rs 1.37 lakh).

Acer TravelMate Series Specifications

The TravelMate P6 and TravelMate Spin P6 models sport a 14-inch Full-HD+ IPS displays with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. They draw power from the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core vPro processors, paired with up to 32GB DDR4x RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD for storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, optional eSIM/ USIM-enabled 5G, Thunderbolt 4 ports and NFC connectivity. TravelMate P6 can last up to 20-hour battery life and has support for fast charging. The TravelMate P6 series is also MIL-STD 810H compliant making it durable as well.

Acer Predator Series Specifications

The Predator Triton 500 SE sports a 16-inch WQXGA display that has 165Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The Helios 500 on the other hand features a 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Vesa Display HDR 1000 support.

Both the laptops have been refreshed with the 11th-Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs. Acer has equipped its laptops with 5th-generation AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology for heat dissipation along with Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, DTS:X Ultra audio, and more.

Acer ConceptD Series Specifications

Starting off with the Acer ConceptD 3 series, the series includes ConceptD 3 (CC314-72G) 14-inch model and a convertible variant (CC314-72G). They can be powered with 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce GPUs, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. They come with PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

The series further consists of ConceptD 3 Pro (CN314-72P) and ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro (CC314-72P) that feature full-HD displays with Pantone validation. The 3 Pro and the 3 Ezel Pro laptops are powered by up to Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia T1200 laptop GPU.

The Acer ConceptD 5 (CN516-72G) is offered with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU while Acer ConceptD 5 Pro (CN516-72P) comes with up to Nvidia RTX A5000 GPU. Both the laptops can have up to 64GB of DDR4 3,200Hz RAM with up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs storage. For connectivity, they come with 2 x USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, HDMI 2.1, microSD card carder, and more. The models sport a 16-inch 3K (3,072x1,920 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio.

And finally, the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel (CC715-72G) and the Pro models are equipped with 15.6-inch 4K touch screen displays with Pantone validation. The ConceptD 7 Ezel sports 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU. The 7 Ezel Pro comes with up to an Intel Xeon W-11955M processor and up to Nvidia RTX A5000 laptop GPU coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSDs for storage.

Acer ConceptD notebook series has been refreshed with the 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors and can be equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs or Nvidia RTX professional laptop GPUs based on Ampere architecture.

Acer Swift X Specifications

Acer Swift X sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS display that has 100 percent sRGB coverage. It features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop can provide up to 17 hours of battery life. It is also the only laptop in the company's updated lineup to come with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors. Acer Swift X is backed by a 59W battery and is 17.9mm thick.