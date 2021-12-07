Acer Predator Helios 500 laptop with Intel Core i9 CPU launched in India

Acer has launched its Predator Helios 500 laptop in India. It is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 and comes with the RTX 3080 GPU. Let’s see the pricing and features of the latest gaming laptop.

Acer Predator Helios 500 Price



The new gaming laptop is priced in India starting at Rs. 3,79,999. The laptop will be available on Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive Stores, and other authorised retail stores across India.

Specifications



Acer Predator Helios 500 comes with a 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED display powered by an AUO AmLED technology. Further, the display also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 512 backlighting zones.

It is powered by a 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor that offers clock speeds up to 5.01 GHz. For the GPU, it comes with up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

It comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM as well as two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and one SATA HDD. In terms of audio, the laptop features a 360-degree surround sound system with DTS: X Ultra.

Additionally, the laptop comes with proprietary cooling solutions with 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans for high-efficient cooling to redirect airflow to critical components and boost performance during heavy gaming sessions.

With PredatorSense, users can activate the Predator Pulsar and customise the light cluster to personalise their keyboard through per-key RGB backlighting. In addition, the WASD key assembly can be enhanced with Acer’s patented MagForce keys. With the custom utility app, you can customise the RGB settings and switch between the four modes, i.e., Quiet, Default, Extreme, and Turbo.

Connectivity options include one HDMI 2.1, one mini-DP1.4, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports that support offline charging, and oneRJ45 port. The laptop also has an Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, and the Killer Intelligence Center.