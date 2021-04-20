Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with NVIDIA RTX 3060 and 3070 GPUs launched in India

Acer Predator Helios 300 features 15.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1,080x1,920 pixels resolution, 300 nits peak brightness, and up to 240Hz screen refresh rate with 3ms response time.

Acer has launched its Predator Helios 300 laptop in India equipped with octa-core Intel Core i7 mobile gaming processors and comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

The new gaming laptop is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,19,999. The laptop is already available on Acer Exclusive Store, Acer Online Store, and Flipkart.

Acer Predator Helios 300 features 15.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1,080x1,920 pixels resolution, 300 nits peak brightness, and up to 240Hz screen refresh rate with 3ms response time. It is powered by the tenth-generation Intel Core 7 i7-10870H processor.

It comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning.



Also, it comes with proprietary cooling solutions with 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans for high-efficient cooling while gaming or for consistent performance under high workload. Its keyboard has 4-Zone RGB lighting with see-through WASD keycaps and features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense..

The laptop packs a 4-cell 59Whr battery that claims to last for seven hours. Connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.1, and more. Ports include HDMI 2.0, MiniDP, and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 1 and 2 support.