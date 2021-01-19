Acer launches three new sets of TWS earbuds in India

Acer has launched three new Truly Wireless Earbuds with IPX4 resistance and much more.

Acer has unveiled a series of True Wireless earphones that are designed to offer prolonged use with IPX4 water resistance and a host of convenience features for the user.

The Gateway True Wireless earbuds (GAHR012) is priced at Rs 4,499, while the Acer True Wireless Audio earbuds (GAHR 010) and (GAHR 011) are priced at Rs 2,999. While these two will be available on Acer's website, Flipkart and Amazon for purchase, the Gateway TWS earbuds will be available only on Amazon and Flipkart.

Gateway TWS Earbuds

The Gateway premium true wireless earbuds from Acer are enabled with the fast pairing feature with the help of which, it instantly connects with the user’s phone, tablet or PC the moment when the case is opened.

The Current Battery Display helps the user know the battery state of the earbuds as well as the case. "Not only is this headset ideal for Learn From Home Students and Working Professions who need to be on call for a significant number of hours, but their snug fit makes these earbuds perfect for travel and outdoor adventure enthusiasts", as per Acer.

With a full-charge time in just 1.5 hours through Type-C Port, this headset offers a standby time of 24 hours. The headset comes with Touch/Tap Control for music, calls as well as voice assistance apps.

Acer True Wireless Audio earbuds (GAHR 010) and (GAHR 011)

The Acer True Wireless (GAHR010) earbuds comes in ‘In the Ear’ form. The charging case is facilitated with a translucent cover which offers easy access to the LED digital display. When connected via Bluetooth to the phone, the battery percentage of the headset is visible on the top right corner of the phone for added ease of use.

Enabled with a type-C Port for charging for the GAHR 010 model and USB Type C + USB Type A in the GAHR 011 model, the Acer earbuds can be fully charged in 1.5 hours, post which it offers a standby time of 24 hours. The headset comes with Touch/Tap Control for music, calls as well as voice assistance apps.