Advertisement

Acer launches new Nitro 5 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 5600H series processor

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 07, 2021 1:50 pm

Latest News

Acer Nitro 5 features 15.6” screen with a large screen-to-body ratio that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate.
Advertisement

Acer India, today unveiled the Nitro 5 gaming laptop powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5600H processor that comes in 2 new graphics card options. It includes the 2nd Generation Ray Tracing Cores & 3rd Generation Tensor Cores powered NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card along with NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card.

 

Nitro 5 featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is available to buy now from Rs 94990 and Rs 71990 respectively on Acer Exclusive stores and Acer online store and on Flipkart from 9th April onwards.

Advertisement

 

Acer Nitro 5 features 15.6” screen with a large screen-to-body ratio that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate. For audio, there is TrueHarmony technology with DTS: X Ultra which features optimized bass, clarity, precision and 6 custom content modes with smart amplifier which supports Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS license integrated.

 

Both variants pack an RGB-backlit keyboard and can be upgraded upto 32GB RAM. Both the variant comes powered with AMD RyzenTM 5 5600H Hexa-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure the laptop for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 2TB HDD support and memory is upgradeable up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM.

 

The laptop features Acer CoolBoost technology with quad exhaust port design that keeps the system temperature at an ideal level for reliable gaming performance. Gamers can monitor the Nitro 5 with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more.

 

Nitro 5 adopt Killer Ethernet E2600 that delivers incredible network experiences – low latency gaming, smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats. It also supports a host of peripherals and accessories with full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 support.

 

Speaking on the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “Our new Nitro 5 comes fully loaded with the latest technology and features to give gamers an edge and offer a whole new level of immersive gaming experience. We have pioneered advanced cooling solutions to boost gamers' in-game experience and this helps the Nitro 5 to deliver all the power consistently. Our close collaboration with AMD has brought powerful computing experiences to consumers which is unmatched at this price point and we are thrilled to bring them to the Indian market.”

Acer Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 Gaming Notebooks announced with 10th Gen Intel Core Processors

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India, price starts at Rs 72,999

Acer launches Nitro 5 gaming laptop with NVIDIA RTX 3060 Graphics Card at Rs 89,999

Latest News from Acer

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

HP Chromebook 11a launched in India with up to 16 hours of battery life

Asus refreshes its laptop lineup in India, price starts at Rs 59,990

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies