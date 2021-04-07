Acer launches new Nitro 5 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 5600H series processor

Acer Nitro 5 features 15.6” screen with a large screen-to-body ratio that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate.

Acer India, today unveiled the Nitro 5 gaming laptop powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5600H processor that comes in 2 new graphics card options. It includes the 2nd Generation Ray Tracing Cores & 3rd Generation Tensor Cores powered NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card along with NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card.

Nitro 5 featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is available to buy now from Rs 94990 and Rs 71990 respectively on Acer Exclusive stores and Acer online store and on Flipkart from 9th April onwards.

Acer Nitro 5 features 15.6” screen with a large screen-to-body ratio that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate. For audio, there is TrueHarmony technology with DTS: X Ultra which features optimized bass, clarity, precision and 6 custom content modes with smart amplifier which supports Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS license integrated.

Both variants pack an RGB-backlit keyboard and can be upgraded upto 32GB RAM. Both the variant comes powered with AMD RyzenTM 5 5600H Hexa-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure the laptop for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 2TB HDD support and memory is upgradeable up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM.

The laptop features Acer CoolBoost technology with quad exhaust port design that keeps the system temperature at an ideal level for reliable gaming performance. Gamers can monitor the Nitro 5 with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more.

Nitro 5 adopt Killer Ethernet E2600 that delivers incredible network experiences – low latency gaming, smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats. It also supports a host of peripherals and accessories with full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 support.

Speaking on the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “Our new Nitro 5 comes fully loaded with the latest technology and features to give gamers an edge and offer a whole new level of immersive gaming experience. We have pioneered advanced cooling solutions to boost gamers' in-game experience and this helps the Nitro 5 to deliver all the power consistently. Our close collaboration with AMD has brought powerful computing experiences to consumers which is unmatched at this price point and we are thrilled to bring them to the Indian market.”