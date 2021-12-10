Acer Aspire Vero laptop launched in India with 11th-Gen Intel Core processor

Acer has launched Aspire Vero laptop in India equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core Processor. In addition, the laptop comes with a 30 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic chassis to cut carbon emissions by 21%.

Pricing, Offers and Availability

Acer Aspire Vero is priced at Rs 79999 for the single Intel Core i5 model. It will be available on Acer online Store, Acer Exclusive stores and other authorised retail stores. It comes in a single Volcano Gray colour.

In addition, Acer has special exchange offers where any laptop exchanged for Aspire Vero will get additional Rs 2000 off.

Acer Aspire Vero specifications

The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, a narrow bezel design has a screen-to-body ratio of 81.42%.

The Aspire Vero is powered by a 4.50GHz quad-core Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. In addition, there is Windows Hello compatible fingerprint scanner and a backlit keyboard on the laptop.

The Aspire Vero keyboard design emphasises eco ideals, with the R and E keys standing out in yellow based on the concepts (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle).

Further, the laptop is made from recycled materials for less environmental harm. It uses 30% PCR plastic on the chassis and screen bezel and 50% on keycaps.

The exclusive inbuilt app VeroSense controls energy effectiveness and lowers the carbon count (and electric bill). In addition, the application provides users with four performance modes to choose from: Performance, Balanced, Eco, and Eco+.

There is a 3-cell 48Whr battery that the laptop claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Lastly, the connectivity options are Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI port, USB 3.1 port, USB 3.2 port, USB Type-C port, and USB 2.0 port.