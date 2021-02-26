Advertisement

Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2021 12:52 pm

Acer Aspire 7 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor.
Acer has announced the launch of its latest gaming laptop in India. Dubbed as Acer Aspire 7, the gaming laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 54,990 and is available for purchase from the company’s website and Flipkart.

Acer Aspire 7 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 54,990, while the 16GB version is available for Rs 58,990.

The Acer Aspire 7 comes loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut and 81.61 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor. It comes with the NVIDIA 1650 graphics card.

 
The Acer Aspire 7 is backed by up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The laptop comes with an LED-backlit keyboard.

On the connectivity front, it is loaded with one USB Type C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6 AX200 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology and Bluetooth 5.1.  The laptop comes with a 48Whr battery which Acer claims can last up to 11.5-hours.

Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop with Intel, AMD SoCs launched in India

Acer introduces Intel-powered Aspire 5 in Magic Purple colour

Acer unveils refreshed variants of Aspire, Nitro and Predator series laptops at CES 2021

