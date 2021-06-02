Advertisement

Aarogya Setu app releases Vaccination Status feature

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 2:41 pm

Latest News

Aarogya Setu app will now make it easier to know if a person is fully vaccinated or not, making it easier for the citizens to travel across the country
Aarogya Setu, India's COVID-19 contact tracing app, has released a new feature on its application that will help citizens travel with more ease throughout the nation. With the new feature, the app will now indicate which person is fully vaccinated and who isn't. 

 

With the vaccination status feature, the app will now show a blue tick for those fully vaccinated with both the doses and another colour for those who have had just a single dose. 

 

"Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration. This would make easy check of vaccination status possible for travel and access to various premises," the ministry of electronics & IT said in a statement.

 

On taking the self-assessment on Aarogya Setu, those users who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will get the tab of “partially vaccination/vaccinated (unverified)“ on the home screen of Aarogya Setu. It gets verified after an OTP based check from the CoWIN backend. 

 

Those who have got a single dose will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with the Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

 

“With the second dose, the home screen will have a double border, and the Aarogya Setu logo will have a double tick. 14 days after the second dose, Aarogya Setu will have a blue shield", the statement said. “This would make easy checking of Vaccination Status possible for travel and access to various premises". 

