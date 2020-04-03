  • 18:13 Apr 03, 2020

Indian government launches Aarogya Setu app for Covid-19 tracking

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 03, 2020 11:41 am

Latest News

The Aarogya Setu app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
The Government of India has launched the Aarogya Set app which will help people identify the risk of getting affected by the Coronavirus. The app is available for both Android and iOS smartphones.

The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The app currently supports 11 languages, including Hindi and English and requires Bluetooth and Location access to function.  

The app uses smartphone’s location and Bluetooth to inform the user if they come within the infection range of a host or carrier of COVID-19. Moreover, it would share user data and alert the government in case any person comes in contact with an infected person. The government claims that the stored data is encrypted and it will not be shared with any third party vendors.

The Government says that this will help them take necessary timely steps for assessing risk of spread of COVID-19 infection, and ensuring isolation where required.

Regarding this the government said: This app is a unique example of the nation’s young talent coming together and pooling resources and efforts to respond to a global crisis. It is at once a bridge between public and private sectors, digital technology and health services delivery and the potential of young India with a disease-free and healthy future of the nation.

Latest News from

Tags: NIC coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 Aarogya Setu App

