5 New smartwatches Launched under Rs 3,999

A load of new smartwatches are launching in India, including those from Redmi, Noise and more. While some of them lie in the same price bracket, some belong to a more expensive price segment. Take a look.
Noise ColorFit Thrive
Available in six colour variants – Deep Wine, Calm Blue, Coral Pink, Jet Black, Silver Grey and Midnight Blue – the smartwatch can be availed from Flipkart and Noise’s own website at Rs 1,299. It’s features include:
- 1.85-inch TFT display, 550 nits brightness
- Metal body
- Bluetooth calling, keypad, and calls logs support
- AI voice assistance
- Up to 7 days of battery backup
- Productivity suite including smart calculator
- Supports multiple sports modes and trackers for Heart Rate, SpO2 and sleep patterns
- IP67 rated
- 100 sports modes
- 100 watch faces
- In-built games
Boult Striker Pro
The Striker Pro is available at an affordable price of Rs 5999, with a limited-time introductory offer price of Rs 2499 on Boult’s official website and Flipkart. It’s features include:
- 1.43″ AMOLED display, 750 nits brightness, 466 x 466 pixels resolution
- Bluetooth calling
- Metal body
- IP67 water resistance
- Smart Notifications, Calculator, and Weather Details
- Support for sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, heart rate tracking, blood pressure, SpO2, temperature, and women’s health tracking
- 120+ sports modes
- Voice assistant support
Redmi Watch 3 Active
The Redmi Watch 3 Active price in india is set at Rs 2,999. It comes in two colour options — Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black. It’s features include:
- 1.83-inch LCD display, 240×280 pixels resolution, 450 nits brightness
- Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth Calling
- Save up to 10 contacts
- 100+ sports modes
- Health tracking features like blood oxygen level sensors, heart rate monitors, sleep monitoring
- 200+ watch faces
- 289mAh, up to 12-day battery backup
- 5ATM water resistance
Promate XWatch-S19
Available in Black and Military Green shades, the XWatch-S19 is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon India and leading retail stores across India. It’s features include:
- 1.95-inch TFT display, 500 nits brightness, 240 x 282 pixels resolution
- 10-12 days of battery backup
- Dust & Water resistant
- Real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracking
- 100+ sports modes
- Support for XWatch app
- Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth v5.1
- Will include two grade-1 silicon straps and two Wireless chargers in box
Pebble Quest
Pebble Quest is available at Rs 3,499 exclusively on Flipkart in Jet Black, Frost Green and Misty Grey shades. It’s features are:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display
- Always-on display support
- Support for multiple Watch Faces, Multi Sports Mode with Stats Tracker, Calorie Counter, Pedometer
- Support for Health Monitoring, Heart Rate tracker, SpO2 and Blood Pressure
- Bluetooth calling
- Smart Features like Find Your Phone, Camera Control, Calculator, Sedentary Reminder, Music Control and Alarms
- 410mAh battery, up to 6-day battery life
- IP67 rated
Pebble Explore
Pebble Explore also comes at Rs 3,499 exclusively on Flipkart in Jet Black, Frost Green and Misty Grey shades. It’s features include:
- 1.39-inch HD display
- Bluetooth calling
- Rugged build
- Support for SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Step Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, calendar and Alarm
- Voice assistant
- Multiple sports modes
- IP67 rated