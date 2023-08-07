5 New smartwatches Launched under Rs 3,999

A load of new smartwatches are launching in India, including those from Redmi, Noise and more. While some of them lie in the same price bracket, some belong to a more expensive price segment. Take a look.

Noise ColorFit Thrive

Available in six colour variants – Deep Wine, Calm Blue, Coral Pink, Jet Black, Silver Grey and Midnight Blue – the smartwatch can be availed from Flipkart and Noise’s own website at Rs 1,299. It’s features include:

1.85-inch TFT display, 550 nits brightness

Metal body

Bluetooth calling, keypad, and calls logs support

AI voice assistance

Up to 7 days of battery backup

Productivity suite including smart calculator

Supports multiple sports modes and trackers for Heart Rate, SpO2 and sleep patterns

IP67 rated

100 sports modes

100 watch faces

In-built games

Boult Striker Pro

The Striker Pro is available at an affordable price of Rs 5999, with a limited-time introductory offer price of Rs 2499 on Boult’s official website and Flipkart. It’s features include:

1.43″ AMOLED display, 750 nits brightness, 466 x 466 pixels resolution

Bluetooth calling

Metal body

IP67 water resistance

Smart Notifications, Calculator, and Weather Details

Support for sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, heart rate tracking, blood pressure, SpO2, temperature, and women’s health tracking

120+ sports modes

Voice assistant support

Redmi Watch 3 Active

The Redmi Watch 3 Active price in india is set at Rs 2,999. It comes in two colour options — Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black. It’s features include:

1.83-inch LCD display, 240×280 pixels resolution, 450 nits brightness

Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth Calling

Save up to 10 contacts

100+ sports modes

Health tracking features like blood oxygen level sensors, heart rate monitors, sleep monitoring

200+ watch faces

289mAh, up to 12-day battery backup

5ATM water resistance

Promate XWatch-S19

Available in Black and Military Green shades, the XWatch-S19 is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon India and leading retail stores across India. It’s features include:

1.95-inch TFT display, 500 nits brightness, 240 x 282 pixels resolution

10-12 days of battery backup

Dust & Water resistant

Real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracking

100+ sports modes

Support for XWatch app

Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth v5.1

Will include two grade-1 silicon straps and two Wireless chargers in box

Pebble Quest

Pebble Quest is available at Rs 3,499 exclusively on Flipkart in Jet Black, Frost Green and Misty Grey shades. It’s features are:

1.43-inch AMOLED display

Always-on display support

Support for multiple Watch Faces, Multi Sports Mode with Stats Tracker, Calorie Counter, Pedometer

Support for Health Monitoring, Heart Rate tracker, SpO2 and Blood Pressure

Bluetooth calling

Smart Features like Find Your Phone, Camera Control, Calculator, Sedentary Reminder, Music Control and Alarms

410mAh battery, up to 6-day battery life

IP67 rated

Pebble Explore

Pebble Explore also comes at Rs 3,499 exclusively on Flipkart in Jet Black, Frost Green and Misty Grey shades. It’s features include: