247around announces free national video helpline number for home appliances repair

247around operates with 10,000+ technicians across India and is a partner to leading home appliance brands like Sharp, Boat, Whirlpool, Godrej Hit, Videocon, Akai and Lifelong.

Advertisement

247around, an after sale service startup has launched a FREE National Video helpline for Home Appliances Services across the country to meet the surging demand amid the nationwide lockdown. The platform will use WhatsApp, and Google meeting integration on 247around proprietary software.



Powered by the company’s employees working from home, it will allow customers to seamlessly book appointments via a free helpline number – 9555000247. This comes as a boon for the customers since the technicians are not permitted to visit them to fix the appliances.



247around operates with 10,000+ technicians across India and is a partner to leading home appliance brands like Sharp, Boat, Whirlpool, Godrej Hit, Videocon, Akai and Lifelong.



Technicians are highly skilled, experienced and are trained in remote diagnostic techniques. Appliances such as refrigerators, water purifiers, air conditioners, washing machines, gas-burners etc. can be fixed online using this service.



Nitin Malhotra, CEO and Co-Founder, 247around, says, “Industry receives 25 million electronic products for repair every 30 days. This is the quantum of people who are suffering. Most popular appliances we are solving online are Gas-burners, Water purifiers, AC, Washing Machine and dishwashers. Success ratio of video repair is 25-30%. We are happy that we are able to delight these customers.”