BMW X6 series SUV launched in India at Rs 95 lakh

The latest premium SUV series from BMW comes in xDrive and M Sport variants.

As expected, BMW has launched the 2020 X6 series SUV in India. Interestingly, both the variants xLine and M Sport of the X6 this year have been priced at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom). You get these two premium SUVs packed with the petrol unit only.

BMW claims the new X6 series is longer and wider than its predecessor, but even then the boot space on this large SUV is marginally smaller than what you get with the BMW X5. The basic design changes on the outside will be available with the different variants you choose. While the xLine gets black cladding at the front and back, the M Sport badge is the clear identifier with the Sport variant.

BMW X6 packs a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and comes equipped with BMW's xDrive four-wheel-drive system. Considering their price range, both the variants are feature-loaded. You get laser LED headlamps with LED DRLs, 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch instrument display, panoramic sunroof, plush leather seating and finishing, ambient lighting and much more.

Safety measures are well managed as well. BMW has packed in 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, front and rear parking sensors as well. Being a premium model, BMW is offering customers the chance to customise the interiors of the car before they register for booking the X6.

The German car maker's latest premium SUV rivals the Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe in the market. BMW in India has also started its online booking platform, and it's likely the prospective X6 buyers will get a taste of the company's premiums through its convenient service.