10Times launches Floor video calling platform to take on Zoom, Skype, Google Meet and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2020 4:22 pm

FLOOR is secure and does not require any prior downloads. It can be scaled to host millions of users and works across all devices.
10Times, a business events discovery platform, has launched "FLOOR”, a video calling platform to assist millions of live events such as buyer-seller meets, tradeshows, conferences, seminars, summits, meetups, etc. Floor competes with the likes of Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, Zoho etc.

FLOOR enables one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many interactions to build almost any type of events online for users to join, especially during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown situation. FLOOR is secure and does not require any prior downloads. It can be scaled to host millions of users and works across all devices.

FLOOR focuses on events due to its founding team’s decade long experience in the event industry. To address key requirements, Floor comes with essential features like audience polls, Q&A, social forum, user matching for networking, content sharing, etc. essential to keep users engaged and host a valuable live-event.

However, instead of trying to replicate in-person events and its experience, FLOOR leverages the advantages of technology to amaze both the event planners and the participants. This state-of-art virtual technology provides a safe and digital real-time correspondence between singular and multiple parties without compromising on the privacy and ethical concerns of the end-user.

FLOOR is an effective alternative for physical meetings and seminars in the wake of the global corona pandemic. FLOOR unlocks the much-needed option for event planners world-over to leverage their brands virtually, in parallel to their physical events in due time. Event planners can effortlessly add and manage speakers, sponsors, or exhibitor profiles through the program's onboarding features.  Additionally, paid subscription options to access content and session recordings opens new opportunities for event planners.

Commenting on the product launch, Atul Todi, CEO & Co-founder, 10Times said, “With the unprecedented and crippling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global businesses, effective physical interaction and live engagement is sadly off the cards for an indefinite period for a large audience. During such times of immobility, FLOOR aims to bring the community together and allow unlocking of opportunities through events”.

