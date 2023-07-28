HomeHow ToWhatsApp announces short video messages feature on Android, iOS: How to use...

WhatsApp announces short video messages feature on Android, iOS: How to use it?

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can use WhatsApp’s latest Short Video Messages feature on your Android or iOS device.

By Abhishek Malhotra
WhatsApp instant video messages

WhatsApp has announced a new feature for its app users on Android and iOS where they can now send short and instant video messages which can be up to 60 seconds in length. The messages will be shared directly in the chat and WhatsApp says it is a quick and easy way to share your moments in real-time. Here’s how to use the feature:

  1. Step 1

    Open WhatsApp and then the chat of the person you want to send the message to.

  2. Step 2

    Now, tap on the mic button on the bottom right (if it’s showing the mic to you) to switch to video mode.Whatsapp video messages step2

  3. Step 3

    Once it has switched to video mode, tap and hold on it to record your short video message on WhatsApp.

  4. Step 4

    Now, you can swipe up to lock recording process so you don’t have to keep holding your finger on the button. If you want to cancel the message, swipe left.WhatsApp short Video messages feature rolled out

  5. Step 5

    While recording the message, you can also change the camera view from the front one to the rear. If you are done recording the message, just lift your finger from the screen and it will be sent. If you locked the message recording, you can tap on the ‘Red’ stop button and preview your message before sending. If you do not like it, you can tap on the ‘delete’ button at the bottom left.

Read More: WhatsApp now lets you transfer chats via QR code

And there you are! This was our guide on how you can send short video messages on WhatsApp and share your moments instantly with your loved ones. WhatsApp also clarified that Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound.

Furthermore, video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure. If you haven’t got the feature yet, keep an eye for an update that should be made available to you on App Store or Play Store in the coming weeks.

Also See:

How to Change your WhatsApp Number?

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.